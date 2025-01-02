Atlanta's Poor Third Quarter Sends Them To Defeat in Denver 139-120 and Snaps Their Four-Game Winning Streak
I think we have all the proof we need that the Denver Nuggets are a bad matcup for the Atlanta Hawks when they are missing Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Last month, the Nuggets came to Atlanta and trampled the Hawks by 30 points in their own arena and tonight, they used a dominant third quarter to put the Hawks away and get a convincing victory over Atlanta. The Hawks are now 0-2 against the Nuggets this season and their four-game winning streak has been snapped.
This game turned from a fun offensive shootout in the first half into a Denver beatdown in the third quarter. Denver outscored the Hawks 41-24 in the third and the Hawks offense slowed to a halt while the defense could not stop the Nuggets. WIthout Johnson, the Hawks were down one of their best defenders around the rim and one of their top rebounders, two keys whenever you are facing Denver. Without him, the Hawks could not stop the Nuggets offense around the rim.
Trae Young finished as the Hawks leading scorer with 30 points and nine assists and was one of the lone bright spots from the game. Vit Krejci (14 points) and De'Andre Hunter (20 points) had solid nights for the Hawks off the bench and Atlanta ended the game shooting 45% from the floor and 35% from three.
The Nuggets were unstoppable for most of the night vs the Hawks. They shot 56% from the floor and 40% from three and in only 29 minutes of game action, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists. All five starters for the Nuggets reached double-digits and it was an especially good night for Michael Porter Jr, who went 5-9 from three and scored 21 points.
This loss snaps the Hawks four-game winning streak and now will look to start another one. They head to Los Angeles for the first part of a back-to-back on Friday when they take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Without Johnson, the Hawks started Garrison Matthews in his place and he joined Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Clint Capela in the lineup.
The Nuggets were missing Aaron Gordon tonight and their starting lineup was Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr, and Nikola Jokic.
Facing Jokic without Jalen Johnson to provide Clint Capela some help on defense and the glass was going to be a daunting task for the Hawks and it showed in the first quarter. The Nuggets are not a team that shoots a lot of threes, but they took advantage of the Hawks leaving guys open in the first quarter and went on to shoot 43% from three. Much like the first game, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet in the opening quarter finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Hawks defense was unable to string together many stops in the opening quarter, allowing Denver to shoot 57% from the field. The good thing was that the Hawks offense was also doing well and getting to the free throw line. Trae Young led the way with 10 points and the Hawks shot 43% in the opening quarter and trailed Denver 40-33 heading into the second period.
The second quarter was about the bench players for Atlanta and how they kept the Hawks in the game. Atlanta only had 10 players available in this game and their main bench unit was De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Onyeka Okongwu, and David Roddy. The Nuggets continued to shoot the ball well, but Krejci and Hunter kept the Hawks right in the game.
After a back and forth start to the quarter, Atlanta used a 17-4 run to take the lead 59-55 and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone used his fourth timeout to try and slow the Hawks down. Atlanta hit five of their first seven shot attempts from three to fuel the run and they did it with Jokic on the bench. Problem was, Jokic did not stay on the bench long after that and got the Nuggets the lead back in short order. Both teams continued to light up the scoreboard and the Nuggets took the lead in to the half 74-71. Atlanta scored 38 points in the second quarter, but allowed Denver to score 34. Krejci had 12 points in the second quarter and Hunter scored 10.
In the first half, Denver shot 60% from the field and 36% from three. The Hawks did not match the 60% number, but shot a respectable 47% from the field and 38% from three. Atlanta hit four more three-pointers than Denver and that kept them in the game. Hunter led the Hawks with 16 points in the first half, Krejci had 14 points, and Young had 14 points and six assists.
After such a close back and forth in the first half, Denver seized control of the game in the third quarter. The Hawk's offense went completely in the tank and they still could not stop Jokic and the Nuggets. Denver began the half on a 24-10 start and got the lead up to 102-82 and that prompted a timeout from Quin Snyder to try and get his team together.
It did not work.
The Hawks were outscored 41-24 in the third quarter and the game was more or less out of reach. Atlanta tried to make a bit of a run to start the fourth but were unsuccessful and the Hawks waived the white flag. Denver finished out the quarter and won the game 139-120 and earned a convincing victory over the Hawks for the second time in less than a month.