B/R Trade Proposal Sends Trae Young To The Pelicans For a Package of Players And A Pick
What will the Hawks decide to do with their backcourt pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young?
That is the question that is going to hover the Atlanta Hawks offseason for the next couple of months and it will set the direction of the franchise for years to come. Atlanta could trade one of them, both of them, or the least likely option, keep both of them. Ever since pairing the two guards together, the results have not followed for the Hawks and that will lead to a likely split.
If the Hawks opt to trade Trae Young, one of the best players in franchise history, NBA analyst Zach Buckley at Bleacher Report suggests that the New Orleans Pelicans are a place that the Hawks could send him and get a decent return.
Here is what Buckley had to say:
"The New Orleans Pelicans had three 20-plus point scorers in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, yet they finished only 11th in offensive efficiency. A lack of three-point volume was an issue, but so was the lack of a go-to shot-creator. Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum are all capable of generating clean looks for others, but it isn't a go-to strength for any of them.
Could that propel the Hawks to probe the Young sweepstakes? His numbers—specifically his 3.2 three-pointers (on 37.3 percent shooting) and 10.8 assists per game this season—would certainly give them reasons to look.
If dropped into McCollum's place, Young would give New Orleans more off-the-dribble pep and a huge step forward in passing. Defense could be an issue for that trio, but it already is for the Williamson-Ingram-McCollum troika, so maybe that wouldn't be a deal-breaker.
This trade would come down to cost, and it's hard to say what would constitute fair value since Young is simultaneously a huge offensive asset and a glaring liability on defense. McCollum would obviously have to be involved, but would he, Dyson Daniels, and a first-round pick be enough for both sides?
That feels fair, as it would give Atlanta pieces for both the present and future."
Let's break this trade down.
I don't think this is going to be the kind of return that the Hawks want. McCollum is a huge downgrade from Young and presents similar defensive probelems, not to mention that his best years are behind. I think Daniels is an intriguing player that would fill a need, but a first round pick and McCollum would not be enough in my opinion.
I do think a trade with New Orleans could benefit Atlanta. They have players such as Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, or even Brandon Ingram that would be better trade pickups for the Hawks than McCollum.
If not Young, I think the Hawks should still possibly pursue a trade with New Orleans, but with Dejounte Murray.
A trade between the Hawks and Pelicans could benefit both sides, but this is not the kind of package that Atlanta should be pursuing.