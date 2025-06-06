Bill Simmons Discusses Wild Quin Snyder-Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks Trade Suggestion On Latest Pod
Just shortly after the New York Knicks lost the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, they made a somewhat surprising decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau, who had a lot of success with the team since becoming their head coach. He led the franchise to its first conference finals appearance in 25 seasons and if not for a historic collapse in game one against the Pacers, the Knicks might be playing in the NBA Finals right now.
But that is not what happened and the Knicks are looking for a new head coach to lead one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. There have been a lot of suggestions for who the Knicks should hire and there have even been rumors of the Knicks being interested in trading for a sitting head coach, namely Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
While that seems very unlikely, anything can happen in the NBA, especially with a job like the Knicks.
On the latest edition of his podcast, Bill Simmons was discussing the NBA Finals game one result and the Knicks coaching search with analyst Zach Lowe. Simmons started discussing a suggestion from a friend that involved the Knicks and Hawks swapping head coaches instead of the Knicks firing Thibodeau:
"I apologize to the friend who sent me this because I can't remember their name, but they made the point that Thibs would have been the greatest Atlanta Hawks coach and that the best outcome would have been a Quin Snyder for Thibs trade over firing Thibs because if you put him on Atlanta he basically could have just run the Knicks offense with Trae Young as Jalen Brunson but could have had all of this defense, all of these wings and Okongwu as the shot blocker and just done the Thibs team and Trae could have just shot the ball 36 times. I apologize to the friend that texted me this, but I thought that it was great."
It is safe to say that this would have been a wild scenario if it had ever come to pass.