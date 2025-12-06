Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Heartbreaking Loss Against Denver

The Hawks came into this game after a rough two-game losing streak to take on the 15-6 Denver Nuggets, and it was a crushing loss. History was made, but it ended heartbreakingly.

1. A total team effort to start

Triangle action beats the zone 📐 pic.twitter.com/VtdOpsaQXX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2025

To start the game, the Hawks were off and running in this one, as they ended the first quarter with 13 assists as a team and led by as many as 18 points after making eight three-pointers. The Hawks had six players score in double figures in the first half, and part of that was due to the Denver Nuggets playing zone defense. In the second half, however, things changed as the Hawks began to slack on defense and ultimately lost after giving up a large run in the fourth quarter. They did, however, come back from 11 points down with less than five minutes to go, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

2. Jalen Johnson masterclass performance

Jalen Johnson (11 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST) is the first Hawk in the the play-by-play era to record a triple-double in a single half. It's his third triple-double of the season, the most in a single season by a Hawk since Doc Rivers (3, 1987-88). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) December 6, 2025

Come for the JJJam



Stay for pop's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ur5mXX23Y0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2025

Tonight, Johnson had another top-tier performance as he went for a triple-double in the first half and was the first Hawk to do so in this era. Johnson would go on to finish with an insane 21 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of play, where he mainly dominated on the defensive glass as he finished with 14 defensive rebounds. Unfortunately, things ended the way they did for Johnson and the Hawks, as this would have been a remarkable historic feat to look back on with a win, as they were blowing out the Nuggets for much of the game.

3. Lineup changes in the second half

The way in which Snyder has used OO and KP this half has me wondering if he has plans to use KP to finish?



Or maybe he is just trying to optimize KP's minutes with whatever the restriction is. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 6, 2025

While the Hawks dominated much of the first half, things changed drastically in the second half as they went with a three-guard bench lineup and left Kristaps Porzingis on the bench, which would cost them the game. This would go on to frustrate many Hawks fans and media, as this lineup has been known to struggle, and head coach Quin Snyder has struggled with lineup changes in certain games.

4. Nuggets monster comeback

NIKOLA JOKIC TONIGHT:



40 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

8 ASSISTS

13/26 FG

13/15 FT



LEADS NUGGETS TO A 23-POINT COMEBACK. (via @realapp) pic.twitter.com/SlrnTbXWMI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 6, 2025

The Nuggets had a no-quit attitude, as they fell behind by as much as 23 points and would start the fourth quarter with Nikola Jokic on the bench. This, however, led to the Nuggets going on a 20-3 run to close things out, and they would be basically unstoppable for the rest of the second half, scoring 80 points on 65% shooting from the field. The Nuggets took advantage of the Hawks' lack of paint defense as they finished the game with 54 paint points, with 26 of them scored in the second half, and dished out 20 assists in the second half, after completing the first half with eight.

