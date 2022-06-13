Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

Skip to main content
Bob Pettit Beats Stephen Curry in NBA Finals Stat

Bob Pettit Beats Stephen Curry in NBA Finals Stat

Pettit is a legitimate Hawks legend.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pettit is a legitimate Hawks legend.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has already cemented his legacy. The 6'2" point guard out of Davidson College is widely credited for revolutionizing the sport with his outside shooting. Since Curry hit his stride in the NBA, the league has gotten smaller, and 3-point shooting is now a prerequisite for almost every player.

The 34-year-old has won countless accolades over his 13-year career and is on the cusp of his fourth NBA Championship. One of the few flimsy arguments used against Curry is the amount of help he has received from his stellar supporting cast of teammates over the year.

As you can see in the tweet above, Curry and Kobe Bryant are tied for the eighth-most 30-point performances in NBA Finals games. Of the six players above Curry and Bryant are all-time players that played for historic teams. But one name you probably didn't expect to see on the list was Bob Pettit of the Milwaukee and St. Louis Hawks.

Pettit is an 11-time All-Star and responsible for the Hawks only NBA Championship (1958). Like so many teams of that era, the Hawks struggled against the dynastic Boston Celtics. The Hawks were 1-3 against Bill Russell and the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Now at 89 years old, it's great to see Pettit still receiving his flowers. Pettit's number 9 jersey hangs in the rafters at State Farm Arena, making him just one of five players in franchise history to have his jersey number retired. Additionally, 'The Bombardier from Baton Rouge' has his number 50 retired by the LSU Tigers. 

Pettit is one of a very select few players who have been named to every NBA anniversary team (25th, 35th, 50th, 75th). He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 which surprisingly didn't happen until 40 years after his professional career ended.

The NBA Finals are always intriguing, but Hawks fans and basketball historians will closely watch Curry over the next few games to see if he ties or surpasses Pettit's place in the history books. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after non-call during the third quarter of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden.
News

Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

By Pat Bensonjust now
Trae Young at Skinz League in Norman, Oklahoma.
News

Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

By Pat BensonJun 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks ceo Steve Koonin speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler.
News

Hawks CEO Calls John Collins Trade Rumors "Bull"

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of three Atlanta Hawks players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021.
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Quietly Had Knee Surgery

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Atlanta Hawks owner Grant Hill speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler, which Hill is a part of.
Culture

Interview: Grant Hill Discusses Legendary Career in New Book

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly 'Most Interested' in Moving John Collins

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022