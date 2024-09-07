Bogdan Bogdanovic's 80 Overall Rating on NBA 2K25 Called One Of The Most "Insulting" Ratings In The Game
One of the top performers in the 2024 Summer Olympics was Bogdan Bogdanovic. He helped lead Serbia to a Bronze medal and he got a lot of attention for mimicking Carmelo Anthony's three-point shot celebration. I have made the argument that Bogdanovic should have won the NBA sixth man of the year a season ago and he has proven to be one of the top shooters and scorers in the NBA. That should lead to a pretty decent rating in NBA 2K25, but that was not the case. Bogdanovic was rated only as an 80 overall in the game and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes said it was one of the most insulting ratings in the league:
"Sorry, did we all just forget about Bogdan Bogdanović's delightful heel turn in the Paris Olympics against Team USA? Have we wiped his defiant, gunslinging, trash-talking, Melo-celebration-stealing performance from memory?
So what if LeBron James "too-smalled" him. There aren't many players in the world with Bogdanovic's guts.
Obviously an offseason moment like that shouldn't account for a player's entire rating, but Bogdanović is worthy of better than an 80 even without that scene-stealing effort in July.
We're talking about a guy who averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year. He's a career 38.4 percent shooter from deep with a pair of top-10 finishes in Sixth Man of the Year voting. A player who can run the offense, fly off screen as a spacer, mix it up with anyone and produce double-digit scoring averages in each of his seven NBA seasons deserves a rating that lands him in the top 100.
Or at least one better than teammates De'Andre Hunter (80) and Onyeka Okongwu (80), neither of whom have Bogdanović's track record of production or versatility."
I agree with this. It is not just based on this summer either. Bogdanovic has been one of the most underrated players in the league for some time now and deserves to be rated higher, although 2K ratings are not always indicative of a player's actual skills.
Bogdanovic was the 5th leading scorer in the entire Summer Olympics, averaging 18.8 PPG, shooting 47% from the field and 43% from three. He ended up tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for 5th.
Our own Rohan Raman had this to say about Bogdanovic and his performances this summer:
"In terms of what this means for the 2024-25 Hawks, it should only serve to highlight that Bogdanovic is one of the best bench players in the NBA. His ability to provide instant offense and stretch defenses is incredibly valuable. Playing off of Trae Young and an improved Jalen Johnson will only lead to more opportunities for him - he is incredible at capitalizing on the space he is given. It will be interesting to see if he can reach a new level this year in Atlanta with another healthy season and more spacing. Young, Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher all project to be legitimate threats from three-point range. Putting Bogdanovic in that lineup could be devestating for defenses to handle.
I also think it will be interesting to see how the Hawks handle the minutes allocation between him and Dyson Daniels. Daniels has been the better defender throughout the past two years, but I thought Bogdanovic looked fairly solid on defense against Australia and the USA. If Bogdanovic can be a positive on defense, then it will be very hard to place Daniels in the starting lineup over him.
Although the Hawks no longer have any players remaining in the Olympics, it was overall a great tournament for Atlanta. Daniels and Bogdanovic both played well for their respective teams and both look to have important roles for the 2024-25 Hawks."