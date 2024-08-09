Bogdan Bogdanovic's Social Media Post Goes Viral The Day After Serbia-USA Matchup
One of the best basketball games of the past few years went down yesterday between Serbia and Team USA in the Summer Olympics. After Serbia took an early lead, Team USA came roaring back in the second half thanks to a monster performance from Steph Curry and a terrific 4th quarter from Joel Embiid. Instead of Bogdan Bogdanovic and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic pulling off one of the biggest upsets in history, Team USA is going to the Gold Medal match and will play Victor Wembanyama and France tomorrow afternoon.
The 4th quarter was awesome from start to finish, but one moment that everyone is going to remember occurred during the first half. After hitting a big shot, Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic did the famous Carmelo Anthony shot celebration- with Anthony in attendance- and had the sports world buzzing. Today, Bogdanovic had a social media post that included a comment from Carmelo and it was seen by many:
Bogdanovic was the 5th leading scorer in the entire Summer Olympics, averaging 18.8 PPG, shooting 47% from the field and 43% from three. He ended up tied with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for 5th.
Our own Rohan Raman had this to say about Bogdanovic and his performances this summer:
"In terms of what this means for the 2024-25 Hawks, it should only serve to highlight that Bogdanovic is one of the best bench players in the NBA. His ability to provide instant offense and stretch defenses is incredibly valuable. Playing off of Trae Young and an improved Jalen Johnson will only lead to more opportunities for him - he is incredible at capitalizing on the space he is given. It will be interesting to see if he can reach a new level this year in Atlanta with another healthy season and more spacing. Young, Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher all project to be legitimate threats from three-point range. Putting Bogdanovic in that lineup could be devestating for defenses to handle.
I also think it will be interesting to see how the Hawks handle the minutes allocation between him and Dyson Daniels. Daniels has been the better defender throughout the past two years, but I thought Bogdanovic looked fairly solid on defense against Australia and the USA. If Bogdanovic can be a positive on defense, then it will be very hard to place Daniels in the starting lineup over him.
Although the Hawks no longer have any players remaining in the Olympics, it was overall a great tournament for Atlanta. Daniels and Bogdanovic both played well for their respective teams and both look to have important roles for the 2024-25 Hawks."