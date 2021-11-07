Suns Comeback Late. Win 121-117 Over Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Booker Drops 38. Suns Beat Hawks 121-117
    Publish date:

    Booker Drops 38. Suns Beat Hawks 121-117

    The Atlanta Hawks let one get away in Phoenix.
    Author:

    © Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks let one get away in Phoenix.

    In most games this season, the Hawks have come out of halftime flat and essentially lost in the third quarter. The good news is they outscored the Suns 40-27 in the third quarter. The bad news is the Suns came from behind to win in the fourth quarter. 

    The Hawks had a double-digit lead with less than nine minutes to go in the game. Unfortunately, tonight will be remembered for Devin Booker's 38-point performance, not Trae Young's 31 points and 13 assists or John Collins's ultra-efficient 26 points and 10 rebounds.

    The Suns, without Deandre Ayton, outrebounded the Hawks 48-32. As always, Chris Paul played the role of the maestro with 16 points and 13 assists. The Suns exposed the Hawks poor transition defense and outscored them in fast-break points 14-2.

    No image description

    After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the team lost its poise in the fourth quarter. He preaches the 'Three C's' to his team (calm, clear, connected), but the team allowed the officiating to disrupt their mindfulness. McMillan conceptualized the Hawks mindset. "I call it drunk on emotions. Emotionally drunk out there."

    Young disagreed that the officials caused a distraction. "I think a couple of possessions down the stretch we could have done better, and I think we'll get better at. So I don't think it's just the refs." As for the technical foul he received late in the fourth quarter. "Dre was getting hounded by CP on the other end in the post. And I just asked him, 'You didn't see that?' He just gave me a tech. So I guess it's personal with some of these guys."

    Now the Hawks (4-6) travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 31 PTS, 13 AST

    John Collins - 26 PTS, 10 REB

    Bogdan Bogdanovic - 18 PTS, 7 REB

    Suns Stats Leaders

    Devin Booker - 38 PTS, 6 AST

    Chris Paul - 16 PTS, 13 AST

    Frank Kaminsky - 16 PTS, 6 REB

    Other Observations

    De'Andre Hunter shot 1-9 from the field.

    Delon Wright posted another DNP - Coach's Decision.

    Gorgui Dieng only played 3 minutes.

    SO SO Def Colorways of Adidas Trae Young 1 Here

    Renee Montgomery Honored by Hawks

    Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn Shoes

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center.
    News

    Suns Comeback Late. Win 121-117 Over Hawks

    14 seconds ago
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Suns: Everything You Must Know

    10 hours ago
    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

    13 hours ago
    Trae Young wears his signature adidas basketball shoe in the 'SO SO DEF' colorway.
    Culture

    Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Colorways Drop

    Nov 5, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

    Nov 4, 2021
    Hawks Recognizing 12 Atlantans In 'Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare'.
    Culture

    Hawks, Sharecare Recognize Atlantans In ‘Forever 404 Honors'

    Nov 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protects the ball from his knees during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz Cheat Sheet

    Nov 4, 2021