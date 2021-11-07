Suns Comeback Late. Win 121-117 Over Hawks

In most games this season, the Hawks have come out of halftime flat and essentially lost in the third quarter. The good news is they outscored the Suns 40-27 in the third quarter. The bad news is the Suns came from behind to win in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks had a double-digit lead with less than nine minutes to go in the game. Unfortunately, tonight will be remembered for Devin Booker's 38-point performance, not Trae Young's 31 points and 13 assists or John Collins's ultra-efficient 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns, without Deandre Ayton, outrebounded the Hawks 48-32. As always, Chris Paul played the role of the maestro with 16 points and 13 assists. The Suns exposed the Hawks poor transition defense and outscored them in fast-break points 14-2.

After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the team lost its poise in the fourth quarter. He preaches the 'Three C's' to his team (calm, clear, connected), but the team allowed the officiating to disrupt their mindfulness. McMillan conceptualized the Hawks mindset. "I call it drunk on emotions. Emotionally drunk out there."

Young disagreed that the officials caused a distraction. "I think a couple of possessions down the stretch we could have done better, and I think we'll get better at. So I don't think it's just the refs." As for the technical foul he received late in the fourth quarter. "Dre was getting hounded by CP on the other end in the post. And I just asked him, 'You didn't see that?' He just gave me a tech. So I guess it's personal with some of these guys."

Now the Hawks (4-6) travel to San Francisco for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks Stats Leaders

Trae Young - 31 PTS, 13 AST

John Collins - 26 PTS, 10 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 18 PTS, 7 REB

Suns Stats Leaders

Devin Booker - 38 PTS, 6 AST

Chris Paul - 16 PTS, 13 AST

Frank Kaminsky - 16 PTS, 6 REB

Other Observations

De'Andre Hunter shot 1-9 from the field.

Delon Wright posted another DNP - Coach's Decision.

Gorgui Dieng only played 3 minutes.

Recommended For You

SO SO Def Colorways of Adidas Trae Young 1 Here

Renee Montgomery Honored by Hawks

Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn Shoes

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!