BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Forward Vit Krejci to Four-Year, $10 Million Dollar Deal
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks and forward Vit Krejci have agreed to a new contract. Krejci is re-signing with the Hawks on a four year, $10 Million Dollar deal.
The Hawks extended Krejci a qualifying offer in June, making him a restricted free agent, giving the Hawks the opportunity to match any offers. Atlanta and Krejci were able to come to an agreement on a new contract though and the talented forward is coming back to continue to develop in Atlanta.
Because of the injuries that the Hawks had to the entire team, Krejci was forced to play a lot down the stretch, including starting a few games. He played in 22 games last season, starting 14 of them and averaged 6.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He shot 49% from the field, including 41% from three. At 6'8 195 LBS, Krejci became a wing player with size and shooting that the Hawks were lacking. His best performance came in the Hawks huge comeback against the Boston Celtics, a game in which he scored 16 points, including 13 points in one quarter. He was 4-7 from three that night.
What could Krejci's role be on this team? The Hawks have gotten bigger and better on the wing and at the point of attack through the early parts of this offseason. They drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick and just acquired Dyson Daniels in the Dejounte Murray trade. De'Andre Hunter is still on the team as well. Krejci is young and showed he has potential last season, but it was also in a very small sample size. There is not a clear pathway for him to play a ton of minutes this season, but that could change. I think the Hawks made the right move today by re-signing Krejci and I am eager to see him continue to develop in Atlanta.
The Hawks have been making key decisions today with their free agents. They did not extend a qualifying offer to Saddiq Bey, making him an unrestricted free agent and they picked up the $2.2 million dollar team option for Garrison Matthews, bringing him back for another season.