Atlanta Hawks Convert Caleb Houstan To Standard Contract, Waive 2024 Second Round Pick

The Atlanta Hawks have made a pair of roster moves today.

ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report that the Hawks were going to convert Caleb Houstan's two-way contract to a standard contract for the rest of the season. It was later reported that to make room for this move, the Hawks are waiving 2024 second round pick Nikola Đurišić.

We have requested waivers on Nikola Đurišić. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 18, 2026

Houstan has appeared in 10 games for the Hawks this season, but mostly in garbage time. The most minutes he has seen this season were in an early-season win over the Lakers in November, where he played 19 minutes. He is a very good shooter, dating back to his time with the Magic, and while I don't think it is likely that he sees the floor much for Atlanta, he is better for this roster. Đurišić had intriguing talent coming out of the draft, but he was struggling to find a role even with the Hawks' G-League team and was not the best use of a real NBA roster spot.

This move also opens up a two-way spot for the Hawks. They currently have RayJ Dennis and Christian Koloko as their other two-way contracts.

Houstan (pronounced “Houston”) appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.

Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houstan has seen action in 168 career games (23 starts), owning averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He has also appeared in eight playoff games across two postseason runs with the Magic.

In three games with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-8 forward averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.4 minutes. Houstan has appeared in 15 games (four starts) in his NBA G League career, recording 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes (.402 FG%, .353 3FG%, .885 FT%).

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Houstan appeared in 34 games (all starts) with Michigan in his lone collegiate season (2021-22), tallying 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.0 minutes. He led the team in total made three-pointers (60) and was one of only two Wolverines to start in all 34 games.

More Atlanta Hawks News: