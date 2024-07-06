Brian Windhorst Gives Important Atlanta Hawks, Brandon Ingram Update
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks made a deal to send Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, Larry Nance Jr, and two first-round picks. It was a move that felt inevitable this offseason, with the Hawks needing to break up the backcourt of Murray and Trae Young to go in a different direction. It looks like Atlanta will try and surround Young with more size and length defensively and build a better roster around him.
There was a lot of speculation this offseason about the Hawks dealing Murray for Brandon Ingram and some felt it was a natural fit for both sides. When this trade was made, there was a certain level of surprise when Ingram was not included in the initial trade.
On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave some brief clarity to the Hawks and Ingram:
"The Hawks were not interested in taking Brandon Ingram."
This is not totally surprising. While Ingram could be seen as a fit next to Trae Young due to his size and ability to create his own shot, he is on an expiring contract and is reportedly seeking a max contract, which I am not sure the Hawks are interested in paying. Ingram is a very good player, but he is injury prone and might not be worth a max contract.
The day of the Murray trade, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer said there had been no substantive talks between the Hawks and the Pelicans around Brandon Ingram:
"Atlanta is another popular landing spot league figures have pointed to for Ingram, but there have been no substantive talks between the Hawks and Pelicans, sources said, since the two teams discussed trade scenarios regarding Dejounte Murray before February’s trade deadline. Atlanta had been laser focused on figuring out its No. 1 pick in this week’s draft, and then the Hawks were determined to trade into the second round, sources said, as Atlanta ultimately came away with Nikola Đurišić. The Hawks are certainly expected to now gauge trade possibilities for Murray, All-Star guard Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of their rostered players who aren’t named Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, sources said. Young does have the Pelicans in mind of preferred possible next teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in addition to the Spurs and Lakers, but Young’s fit has never made much sense for a New Orleans situation that currently features C.J. McCollum in its backcourt."
At 6'8 190 LBS, Ingram checks off the size that the Hawks need and he checks off the playmaking box as well. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Ingram can either get his own shot or he can set others up. He has averaged close to six assists per game for the past three seasons and has been a good shot-creator for the Pelican's offense. He had a tough offensive series vs the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs this season, but being with either Young would open up a lot for him.
He is not a perfect fit though on Atlanta, especially from a defensive perspective. If he were to be paired with Young, he would add to the defensive concerns of the team, but they could be overcome because while he is not a great defender, he is not one of the worst in the league and he has size at least. The other thing would be his three-point shooting, as it has fluctuated a bit over the years. He shot 35.5% from three this year, down from 39% last year. The year before that, he shot 32%. There is inconsistency with his three-point shooting.
Nver say never in the NBA, but it does not look like the Hawks and Brandon Ingram are going to be a match with each other this offseason.