Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Atlanta Hawks 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks traded former 1st round pick Kobe Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations, in a slightly surprising move.
Today, the Nets announced that they have waived Bufkin.
Selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin has appeared in 27 games over the course of his two-year career, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 assists in 11.9 minutes. He has seen action in 14 games with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League, recording 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes (.444 FG%, .356 3FG%, .829 FT%).
Bufkin struggled to say healthy during his time in Atlanta, but it is a bit surprising to see a team like the Nets not be able to give him a shot.
Potential replacement?
Even before the Hawks moved on from Bufkin, there was a big question about the backup point guard/ball handling situation. The Hawks announced yesterday announced that they were converting Keaton Wallace's contract from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.
“Keaton has earned this opportunity. He embodies the traits we look for with the Atlanta Hawks - relentlessness, adaptability, coachability and selflessness,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “The conversion of his contract is also a credit to our pillar of player development and the importance of our partnership with the College Park Skyhawks.”
Wallace appeared in 31 games (five starts) for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 16.2 minutes of play. In his five starts, he recorded 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 2.2 steals in 34.6 minutes.
The 6-3 guard registered a triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds, in addition to swiping five steals, in 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic on April 13. He became the first player in franchise history to finish a game with 15+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals and one of only two players to do so in the NBA during the 2024-25 season (Josh Giddey).
In 20 games (19 starts) for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2024-25 season, Wallace registered 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes (.449 FG%, .385 3FG%, .680 FT%).
Originally signed by the Hawks to a two-way contract on July 15, 2024, and then re-signed on July 18, 2025, Wallace appeared in four games in four days for the Hawks and Skyhawks this past season, logging more than 86 total minutes over those four outings and traveling more than 2,200 total miles: Dec. 27 (College Park at Osceola), Dec. 28 (Atlanta vs. Miami), Dec. 29 (Atlanta at Toronto), Dec. 30 (College Park vs. Windy City).
Wallace has seen action in 129 NBA G League contests (114 starts) across four seasons, suiting up for College Park (2023-25), Osceola (2022-23), and Agua Caliente (2021-22), owning averages of 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 31.2 minutes (.456 FG%, .382 3FG%, .764 FT%).
The University of Texas at San Antonio product appeared in 125 games (110 starts) throughout the course of his four-year collegiate career (2017-21), tallying 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes, earning Conference USA Second Team honors for three straight seasons (2018-21).