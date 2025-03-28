Caris LeVert Says He Is Open To Re-Signing With the Hawks: "I Love This Situation That I’m In Right Now"
At the trade deadline last month, the Hawks made a somewhat surprising move to trade forward De'Andre Hunter (who was in the midst of his best season) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert and Georges Niang. LeVert has played in 18 games with the Hawks and has averaged 15.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG on 49% shooting from the field and 34% from three. Those are solid numbers, but his impact goes beyond that of just being a scorer off the bench for the Hawks. LeVert has been a leader and good locker room presence for what is still a really young team, as well as being a secondary ball-handler and 4th quarter option for the Hawks, helping take pressure off of Trae Young late in games.
LeVert is also a free agent at the end of the season. He has been a good addition for the Hawks, but will they bring him back on a deal this offseason? In a recent interview with NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, LeVert expressed a desire to be back in Atlanta:
"We’ll see. I love this situation that I’m in right now. I love this team. The staff has welcomed me with open arms. I didn’t really know Quin (Snyder) previously before coming here. Obviously, I’ve admired his style from afar for a long time. Antonio (Lang), Ekpe Udoh, and Ron Nored on the staff I’ve had relationships with, so I feel pretty comfortable here. Like I always tell them, I’d love to re-sign here. My focus right now is the rest of the season and making the playoffs. It’s definitely something I’d want."
At the right price, this should be something that Landry Fields and the Hawks explore. LeVert has given them an extra ball handler off the bench, which was a big issue heading into the season and throughout much of the season. There is no clear option right now for who would assume that role going into next season either. Atlanta wanted to see what Kobe Bufkin looked like in that role, but he has been injured for the entire season and was banged up for much of his rookie year. Would the Hawks look to the draft for that kind of player? They could have as many as two first round picks, but that is also a lot to ask of a rookie. This will be a storyline to follow this summer.
