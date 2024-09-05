College Park Skyhawks Acquire Returning Rights to Daeqwon Plowden
The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, have acquired the returning rights to Daeqwon Plowden in exchange for Rob Baker’s returning rights and its own second round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, it was announced today.
Plowden played in 33 games for Osceola during the 2023-24 season (nine starts) and spent the season prior with the Birmingham Squadron.
Plowden, currently on a two-way contract with Golden State, played on the Warriors’ Summer League roster in both the California Classic and NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, where he appeared in eight games (eight starts), averaging a combined 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes (.470 FG%, .396 3FG%).
In his time with Osceola, Plowden averaged career highs of 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 33 appearances, helping the Magic to a 22-12 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in the East.
The 6’6 guard/forward netted 15-or-more points in 14 games and 20-or-more points five times during the 2023-24 season, including a career-high 25 points against the Memphis Hustle on Nov. 30.
In 57 games (nine starts) combined for the Osceola Magic and Birmingham Squadron, Plowden has averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.
Prior to going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Plowden played in 154 career games (113 starts) during five seasons at Bowling Green State University (2017-22), averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. He was named to the All-MAC Second Team in 2019-20 and was named to the All-MAC Third Team in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Plowden was also selected to the 2021-22 MAC All-Defensive team. He is BGSU’s all-time leader in games played (154) and is the only player in program history to record at least 1,200 points, 800 rebounds and 100 blocked shots.
In one season with the Skyhawks, Baker saw action in 29 games (18 starts) during the regular season, tallying a career-high 14.7 points to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.2 minutes (.448 FG%, .340 3FG%, .780 FT%).