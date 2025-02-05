De'Aaron Fox Is Available To Make His Spurs Debut On Wednesday Night vs The Atlanta Hawks
After being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, De'Aaron Fox is set to make his Spurs debut on Wednesday night in Atlanta vs the Hawks. Fox was initially listed as questionable for the game tomorrow, but was upgraded to available earlier this evening.
There are certainly going to be a lot of eyes on this game with Fox making his Spurs debut with Victor Wembanyama. The Hawks are coming off of a win vs the Pistons and hoping to continue that winning tomorrow and avoiding falling further in the standings.
Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report and there is nothing new on it.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) and Clint Capela (back spasms) are both out.
Atlanta was on the road last night in Detroit looking for their first win against the Pistons this year and it took Trae Young scoring 34 points for the second straight game and hitting a game-winning shot with 1.6 seconds left for them to do it.
It was a brilliant game for Young. He shot 9-16 from the floor and 4-8 from three, as well as going 12-14 from the free throw line. This was the second 30-point game from Young against the Pistons this season. The game from Dyson Daniels should not be overlooked tonight either. Daniels scored 19 points, pulled in six rebounds, and handed out seven assists, four steals, and three blocks. It was one of the best games of the season for him and he forced a key turnover late in the game to help give them the win.
Hunter bounced back from a tough game on Saturday to score 20 points tonight, Risacher had 17, Krejci had 13, and Nance had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Krejci and Nance gave the Hawks a big lift off the bench and they needed it. Atlanta would shoot 52% from the field and 43% from three.
The Pistons got another great performance from their first time All-Star Cade Cunningham. Cunningham had 30 points, 14 assists, and six rebounds tonight and while he was not the most efficient player tonight (8-23 shooting), he had a huge fourth quarter to nearly give the Pistons a win. Tobias Harris had 22 points, Jalen Duren had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Malik Beasley had 18 points off the bench. The Pistons shot 52% from the field, but just 33% from three. The Hawks winning the three-point battle was a huge part of the win last night.
