De'Andre Hunter's Poseterizing Dunk Over Victor Wembanyama Has The NBA World Buzzing Tonight
Hunter slammed a dunk right over Wembanyama in the Hawks matchup with the Spurs
In this story:
The Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs played one of the best NBA games of the night and the end of the game was frantic. With the Hawks trailing the Spurs 120-118 in the final minute of the game, Atlanta had a possession where they could tie or take the lead. With everyone expecting the ball to go to star point guard Trae Young, Hawks center Larry Nance gave the ball the De'Andre Hunter, who got a full head of steam going to the basket. Hunter went right by Victor Wembanyama and dunked it right over the Defensive Player of the Year Favorite and let him know about it afterward. It was perhaps the highlight of the game and had all of the NBA world talking about it afterward on social media.
Published