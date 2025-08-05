Debuts and Digits: Hawks Newcomers Announce Their Jersey Numbers For The New Season
Now that the offseason is pretty much over, training camp is around the corner, and the Hawks' newest additions now have their numbers.
Let's take a short dive into each players jersey number and overall breakdown:
Kristaps Porzingis - No. 8
Atlanta's top acquisition this summer is undoubtedly the 7-foot-2 Latvian giant from the Boston Celtics, who will continue to wear his number eight. While wearing this number, Porzingis was able to win a championship with the Celtics and had a big performance in Game 1 of the 2024 finals, where he scored 20 points before being ruled out after three games. In Atlanta, he will be looked at to reproduce his high level of play as he is one of the more versatile big men the league has to offer, who does everything needed on the floor. His pairing with Trae Young will be something that fans are going to be excited to see in action this season, and Porzingis will be carrying on a legacy of one of the more fan-favorite numbers, as former Hawks legend Steve Smith #8.
Nickeil Alexander Walker - No. 7
While Alexander Walker previously wore #9 and #5, he will be making the change to number seven with the Hawks. Part of this is because Most Improved Player of the Year Dyson Daniels wears his former number five, but this will be a good way for Alexander Walker to signify a new beginning for him as he will wear the "lucky" number seven. While this number may not be an iconic one, this could be a good opportunity for NAW to stand out as the top "Three and D" player off the bench for the Hawks.
Luke Kennard - No. 3
Kennard will be wearing #3 this season, after previously wearing 10 and 5 throughout his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons. Kennard is known as one of the leagues best three point shooters and will be a big time addition and potential fan favorite due to his shooting abilities, similar to Hawks great Kyle Korver. If Kennard can continue to put up his high production from long range, as he shoots nearly 45% for his career from three, he could very well see his jersey around the arena this season.
Asa Newell - No. 14
Hawks first-round pick Asa Newell will be wearing former Hawks legend Lenny Wilkens' #14 and has already shown some high potential with the Hawks this summer. In the Summer League, Newell made waves due to his explosive play on both ends of the court and will surely bring some much-needed firepower off the Hawks' bench this season. Newell was traded to Atlanta in the NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans and has looked like he could be a potential steal in this year's draft as long as he continues to build on his raw talent.
Nikola Djurisic - No.22
Djurisic is coming off an excellent Summer League performance, where he proved his worth and showed his skill with the Hawks. Unfortunately, after being drafted last summer, Djurisic was injured after playing in the Summer League and had to go from the Hawks' main roster to the G League, where he eventually recovered from his injury and earned his spot back on the roster. His story is very likable to fans due to his never-say-die attitude and relentless work ethic to get back to his place, and he played a significant role in the Hawks being undefeated in the summer when all starters played. He will wear #22, which was worn by Hawks legend John Drew.
Eli John Ndiaye - No. 30
Ndiaye is joining the Hawks after playing in the EuroLeague for four seasons and has shown flashes of what he could be in the near future. Standing at 6-foot-8, Ndiaye had moments this summer where he performed as a high-energy player for the Hawks in the Summer League and played well around the basket. He will wear #30 and is only 21 years old, but has played professionally overseas, so it will be interesting to see how he pans out with consistent NBA-level play.
Jacob Toppin was mentioned in the tweet but was on the roster last season but changed his number from double zero to just zero.