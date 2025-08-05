Debuts and Digits: Hawks Newcomers Announce Their Jersey Numbers For The New Season

Nikola Djurisic in his 2nd game of the Vegas Summer League:



16 PTS

4 ASTS

2 REBS

1 STL

1 BLK

5-7 FG (1-1 3FG)

5–5 FTS

27 MINS



Showed some good off-ball movement and playmaking. Looked really active on defense too.



