Dyson Daniels vs Victor Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year?
he Atlanta Hawks have seen a nice turnaround on the defensive end of the court this season and it has made them one of the surprise teams of the NBA this season. While not an elite all-around unit, the Hawks have improved from 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions (per Cleaning the Glass) to 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The guy spearheading that turnaround is Dyson Daniels, who has become one of the best acquisitions of the offseason. Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections and just had one of the best games of his young career. Daniels only scored 10 points against the Timberwolves, but had a career-high eight steals in the Hawks win and did a great job of guarding Anthony Edwards. Daniels has a substantial lead in steals and deflections this season.
It is hard for guards to get serious consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, but Daniels is making one hell of a case. His top competition for the award will be Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who was the favorite for the award at the start of the season. In a recent column, CBS Sports analyst Brad Botkin says that the award should be between Daniels and Wembanyama right now:
"Together, Daniels and Wembanyama are the only two players in the league to put up 10 stocks (steals plus blocks) in a game this season. Daniels had two blocks on Monday to go with his eight steals, making him the youngest player in history to do that.
If Daniels manages to stay healthy, he has a real shot to become just the seventh player in history, and the first in 35 years, to tally 250 steals in a single season. He's missed just two games so far and is averaging 3.2 steals a night. He has 14 over his last two games alone.
Perhaps it's going to be hard for some voters to properly rank Daniels on the DPOY scale given that the Hawks are a near bottom-10 defense, but that is just a delusional stance to take. This guy is not just a steal merchant; he disrupts everything. He's also the league's deflections leader by a mile. He takes on the toughest defensive assignments every night and makes life hell on the best scorers in the world. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards was was 7 for 20 from the field on Monday with five turnovers.
In a world where Wembanyama didn't exist, it would be Daniels with a legit case as the best defender in the world."
SPN's Neil Paine listed Daniels as one of the breakout stars of the NBA under age 25:
"Also known as the "Great Barrier Thief," Daniels' improvement this season has been nothing short of startling.
The No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft already made a huge leap in estimated RAPTOR last season (from -3.2 to +0.1) as a member of the Pelicans, but he has gotten far better again (rising to +1.4) with the Hawks at age 21 this season as a starter at the 2 spot. Not only is Daniels scoring a career-high 13.1 PPG, but, with a plus-2.5 estimated RAPTOR specifically on defense, he has established himself as one of the NBA's best wing defenders.
Key stat: Daniels is incredibly versatile and active at the defensive end. He leads the NBA in steals per game (3.0) and ranks third in deflections per 36 minutes."
Similar metrics at the same age: Clyde Drexler, 1983-84; Scottie Pippen, 1987-88; Jalen Suggs, 2022-23
Daniels has become a legitimate defensive player of the year candidate and a 1st team All-Defense candidate while helping the Hawks become a much better defensive team. Daniels is still a work in progress when it comes to offense, but he is on the right track there. Daniels has become a key piece for the Hawks's future and should be a centerpiece for years to come.
