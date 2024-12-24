Atlanta's Defense Stifles Minnesota in the 4th Quarter Of 117-104 Win to Snap Three-Game Losing Streak
Atlanta is going to head into the Holiday Season with a win.
Atlanta had hit a rough patch since their run in the NBA Cup, losing three straight, including a blowout loss on Saturday night vs Memphis. It was not a do or die situation vs Minnesota, but the Hawks could have used a good win and they got it tonight against the Timberwolves.
The Hawks got the win tonight behind three terrific performances from Trae Young, Garrison Matthews, and Dyson Daniels. Young finished with 29 points and seven assists on 8-15 shooting, Daniels had a career high eight steals to go along with 10 points, and Matthews hit a career high seven threes and finished with 25 points. It was tremendous to see Matthews, who had not played much at all lately, be ready for the moment in a big win for the Hawks.
They were not the only reasons the Hawks won though. Jalen Johnson flirted with a triple double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and De'Andre Hunter scored 19 off the bench.
This was a fantastic win for Atlanta that was sprearheaded by their defense and three point shooting. Despite 21 turnovers, Atlanta found a way 53% from the floor and 50% (18-36) from three tonight. For a team that has struggled to shoot the ball, it was good to see the Hawks perform well on that end of the floor.
Up next for the Hawks are an important two games against Chicago and Miami. Both are at home and with both teams near the Hawks in the standings, it would be huge if the Hawks could get a pair of wins before they go on their long road trip.
With Young available to play, the Hawks went with their usual starting lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela.
Minnesota stuck with thier normal starting lineup of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
The first quarter could not have much better for the Hawks. Their defense was really strong to start and Young looked great in his return to the court. He scored 10 quick point and the Hawks shot 63% from the floor early on and led Minnesota 21-9. Edwards was doing everything for the Wolves early in the game, scoring seven of their first nine points, but overall, Minnesota was shooting 24% from the floor and 9% from three.
With Bogdanovic and Okongwu still out, the Hawks turned to Larry Nance, Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter, and Garrison Matthews off the bench. It had been some time since Matthews had meaningful minutes, but he made the most of his minutes in the first half. The Hawks led 35-19 after the first quarter and were shooting 68% from the floor, including 7-11 from three and 12 points and four assists from Young.
Then the second quarter happened.
It was the complete opposite for the Hawks in the second quarter. Minnesota started the quarter on an 18-5 run and cut the lead to 40-37 when Snyder called a timeout to try and halt the Wolves run. The Hawks shooting had ground to a halt in the second quarter while the bench for Minnesota outscored the entire Hawks team in the second quarter 20-17. Aside from Matthews going 3-3 from deep, the Hawks shot a dismal 24% from the floor and 25% from three in the second quarter and a game they once led by 19 turned into a Minnesota lead at halftime after a Mike Conley shot just beat the buzzer. Minnesota shot 54% from the floor and 57% from three in the second quarter and outscored the Hawks 36-17 and led 55-52 at the half. Young had 16 points and five assists, while Matthews had 15 points on 5-5 shooting from three. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Wolves with 11 each.
It was a back-and-forth third quarter between the two teams. Hunter and Risacher scored five points each at the start of the quarter, but Atlanta continued to have problems with turnovers and Atlanta could not get out in front. At the end of the quarter though, Matthews found Johnson for a basket right before the end of the quarter that ended up being one of many highlights for him on the night.
The Wolves maintained a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but that is where the Hawks won the game.
The Hawks have made it a point to win games with their defense this season and they did it again tonight. While the Hawks went 6-7 from three and shot 59% from the field, they held Minnesota to 39% from the field and 13% (1-8) from three in the fourth quarter. Matthews continued to have the best shooting night of his career and Daniels was a menace on the defensive end of the floor. The Hawks outscored the TImberwolves 35-19 in the fourth quarter (20 points from the bench) and led by as many as 17 in the 4th to seal a win and move to 15-15 this season.