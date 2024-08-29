Dyson Daniels Will Wear No. 5 for The Atlanta Hawks
The Atalnta Hawks pulled off one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason when they traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package of Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first round picks. Daniels was one of the most underrated offseason acquisitions and he showed it in the Summer Olympics, playing for Team Australia. While he is a player that is coming back in the trade for Murray, he is also going to be wearing Murray's old number, No.5.
A 2024 Panini Rising Star, Daniels recorded 1.4 steals per game during the 2023-24 campaign, the 10th-most in the NBA, and owned a .341 steal percentage last season, ranking fifth in the league (min. 50 GP). He recorded a career-high six steals at Utah on Nov. 25, becoming the only second-year player to swipe at least six steals in a single game this past season and one of only two first-or-second year players to do so, joining Victor Wembanyama. He recorded all six steals in the first half, tied for the most steals in a single half in the NBA this past season and tied for the second-most steals in a single half in New Orleans history.
Selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Pelicans, the 6-7 guard owns career averages of 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 20.0 minutes in 120 games (27 starts). Prior to the Pelicans, he spent the 2021-22 season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he was named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars roster.
Daniels has been one of the under-discussed additions throughout the NBA this offseason, but he has a chance to make a real difference for Atlanta. That is why I think he is the most underrated player on the Hawks this season.