Examining Possible Targets for the Hawks Following The Kobe Bufkin Trade
With about a month to go until the NBA season kicks off, the Hawks currently have three open roster spots. They won't fill all of them - many teams go into the season with an open roster spot or two in order to make in-season moves. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Hawks added someone to improve their depth at the back of the roster.
So who could that be?
Atlanta opened up that roster spot by dealing away Kobe Bufkin in exchange for salary relief. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if they added someone to slide into a backup guard role. However, it's also possible that Atlanta would want to reinforce their depth in the frontcourt or even add another bench wing in order to give them more options. The Hawks have consistently been dogged by injuries at the end of the season, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to add some playable depth.
Here are five possibilities for the Hawks to look into adding.
Cam Payne
Cam Payne would make a ton of sense for this roster for a multitude of reasons. He's got postseason experience from three straight playoff runs and actually played a somewhat meaningful role for the Knicks. He was huge in their Game 1 victory over the Pistons and brings a solid skillset on both ends of the floor. He can survive as a perimeter defender for stretches and while his shot didn't fall at a high level, he's a solid facilitator. The Knicks already signed Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson, so they likely don't have space for Payne. It'd be a low-risk gamble for the Hawks to take.
Precious Achiuwa
On paper, the Hawks don't really have a need at backup center. Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu and Mo Gueye should be enough to get through a season. However, the reality is that Porzingis is always out for extended stretches of time and the Hawks were fortunate that Okongwu played in almost every game last season. He's been limited to under 60 games for three out of his five NBA seasons and it'd be rough if both him and Porzingis were injured for a stretch of time. Considering that the Hawks have big postseason aspirations, signing a good defender like Achiuwa who can rebound at a solid rate wouldn't be the worst idea. He doesn't have the size to be a great rim protector, but he also doubles as experienced PF depth in case Jalen Johnson goes down with injury.
Alec Burks
Burks had a fantastic season in Miami, especially as a shooter. In the 49 games he played with the Heat last season, he shot a career-high 42.5 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per game. That type of shooting at the end of Atlanta's already-deep bench could be phenomenal. Furthermore, he's a hard-nosed perimeter defender who can even play SF in a pinch despite being listed as a guard. He's 34 years old and the possiblity of a decline is always lingering, but it'd be a good win-now move for the Hawks to take.
Dalano Banton
Last season, Banton averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting an inefficient 39.1% from the field and 32.2% from deep. He was a sparkplug off the bench who gave them some good offensive stretches at times. It's possible that he could be a viable player when working off of Trae Young's gravity. He could be a nice player for Atlanta to have in bench lineups because he demands the ball in order to be effective. If he has a good year, there's also some value in potentially using him as part of a trade package for a bigger piece.
Delon Wright
The Hawks have been looking for a eplacement for Delon Wright ever since he left following the 2021-22 playoffs. He is a great defender and could further supplement an already-excellent defensive backcourt in the bench minutes. Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are more than enough perimeter defense to shut down most lead guards, but Wright would make it so that opposing offenses would have no respite. He's limited on offense and doesn't make much of an impact on that end, but there's reason to believe Atlanta's already potent offense could make him viable as a deep bench piece.
