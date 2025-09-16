All Hawks

Examining Possible Targets for the Hawks Following The Kobe Bufkin Trade

Now that the Hawks have an additional roster spot, who are some of the players they could be targeting with that roster spot?

Rohan Raman

Mar 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) attempts to take shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) attempts to take shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

With about a month to go until the NBA season kicks off, the Hawks currently have three open roster spots. They won't fill all of them - many teams go into the season with an open roster spot or two in order to make in-season moves. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Hawks added someone to improve their depth at the back of the roster.

So who could that be?

Atlanta opened up that roster spot by dealing away Kobe Bufkin in exchange for salary relief. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if they added someone to slide into a backup guard role. However, it's also possible that Atlanta would want to reinforce their depth in the frontcourt or even add another bench wing in order to give them more options. The Hawks have consistently been dogged by injuries at the end of the season, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to add some playable depth.

Here are five possibilities for the Hawks to look into adding.

Cam Payne

Cam Payne, Payne, Hawks, Atlanta Hawks
Dec 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne (15) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cam Payne would make a ton of sense for this roster for a multitude of reasons. He's got postseason experience from three straight playoff runs and actually played a somewhat meaningful role for the Knicks. He was huge in their Game 1 victory over the Pistons and brings a solid skillset on both ends of the floor. He can survive as a perimeter defender for stretches and while his shot didn't fall at a high level, he's a solid facilitator. The Knicks already signed Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson, so they likely don't have space for Payne. It'd be a low-risk gamble for the Hawks to take.

Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa, Achiuwa, Hawks, Atlanta Hawks, Knicks, New York Knick
Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) drives to the basket after the game New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On paper, the Hawks don't really have a need at backup center. Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu and Mo Gueye should be enough to get through a season. However, the reality is that Porzingis is always out for extended stretches of time and the Hawks were fortunate that Okongwu played in almost every game last season. He's been limited to under 60 games for three out of his five NBA seasons and it'd be rough if both him and Porzingis were injured for a stretch of time. Considering that the Hawks have big postseason aspirations, signing a good defender like Achiuwa who can rebound at a solid rate wouldn't be the worst idea. He doesn't have the size to be a great rim protector, but he also doubles as experienced PF depth in case Jalen Johnson goes down with injury.

Alec Burks

Burks, Alec Burks, Heat, Miami Heat, Hawks, Atlanta Hawk
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Alec Burks (18) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Burks had a fantastic season in Miami, especially as a shooter. In the 49 games he played with the Heat last season, he shot a career-high 42.5 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per game. That type of shooting at the end of Atlanta's already-deep bench could be phenomenal. Furthermore, he's a hard-nosed perimeter defender who can even play SF in a pinch despite being listed as a guard. He's 34 years old and the possiblity of a decline is always lingering, but it'd be a good win-now move for the Hawks to take.

Dalano Banton

Dalano Banton, Banton, Hawks, Atlanta Hawks, Blazers, Portland Trail Blazer
Mar 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) high fives guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season, Banton averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting an inefficient 39.1% from the field and 32.2% from deep. He was a sparkplug off the bench who gave them some good offensive stretches at times. It's possible that he could be a viable player when working off of Trae Young's gravity. He could be a nice player for Atlanta to have in bench lineups because he demands the ball in order to be effective. If he has a good year, there's also some value in potentially using him as part of a trade package for a bigger piece.

Delon Wright

Delon Wright, Wright, Knicks, New York Knicks, Hawks, Atlanta Hawk
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Delon Wright (0) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Hawks have been looking for a eplacement for Delon Wright ever since he left following the 2021-22 playoffs. He is a great defender and could further supplement an already-excellent defensive backcourt in the bench minutes. Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are more than enough perimeter defense to shut down most lead guards, but Wright would make it so that opposing offenses would have no respite. He's limited on offense and doesn't make much of an impact on that end, but there's reason to believe Atlanta's already potent offense could make him viable as a deep bench piece.

More Atlanta Hawks News:

Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart and Rotation Projection After Kobe Bufkin Trade

Did the Atlanta Hawks Give up on Kobe Bufkin Too Soon?

Interesting Detail Emerges on Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade

Grading the Hawks' Return In the Kobe Bufkin Trade

Published
Rohan Raman
ROHAN RAMAN

Rohan Raman has been covering the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since June 2024. He has been a contributor to Georgia Tech Athletics for On SI since May 2022 and enjoys providing thoughtful analysis of football, basketball and baseball at the collegiate and professional level.

Home/News