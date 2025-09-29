Five Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Media Day
NBA basketball is inching closer and closer to returning.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to open training camp this week and one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Atlanta had an active offseason and is seen by some as a contender to win the Eastern Conference. They have a long way to go before that becomes a reality, but the work begins this week.
Before practice starts for the Hawks, they held media day today. Here are the big takeaways from what was said.
1. Quin Snyder believes Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu Can Play Together
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Porzingis is not just stricly a center though and has played power forward before. In his availability, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said that he thinks both players can play well together:
How often do we see that? I don't know, but the Hawks have three quality bigs in Johnson, Porzingis, and Okongwu that they can use in a variety of lineups.
2. Dyson Daniels wants to continue to improve on defense
If Dyson Daniels gets any better on defense, the rest of the NBA is going to be in serious trouble.
When talking about what he is working on improving this summer, Daniels did not immediately go to his offense, but to his biggest strength:
Daniels is going to be surrounded by Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis now and the defense has a chance to be one of the better ones in the league.
3. Kristaps Porzingis is ready to go
Kristaps Porzingis got to Atlanta this morning and is going to be one of the biggest additions across the NBA this season. Porzingis struggled late last season with an illness, but he told the media today that he is ready to go for the season and that playing in EuroBasket, he helped himself:
4. Trae Young talks Contract Extension
One of the big questions surrounding the Hawks this offseason has been about whether or not Trae Young was going to sign an extension to keep in Atlanta, but that has not happened so far. Young got a chance to talk about that today:
"I don't know if the word disappointment, I don't know maybe, I am just so focused on and I am more happy about the team that we got this year, I am blessed bro. I was not stressing, if something happened, it happened, but it didn't and I still got time and obviously everyone knows what my situation is going into the future so for me, I am focused on this team, I am focused on right now, I am blessed. I got a great team going into this season and one that you can't really say that I have had so I am even more excited on that so who knows what the future holds but right now I am here and I am present."
5. Jalen Johnson is ready to be back on the court
Jalen Johnson is healthy for the Hawks and he is ready to hit the court for the Hawks. Johnson was a borderline All-Star player before his injury a year ago, but he has been working hard this offseason, including working out with LeBron James.