Five games to Circle On The Atlanta Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule
The NBA has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming season, and it is nothing short of exciting. The Hawks, however, have a big season coming up with a lot on the line. Let's jump into the five games that are must-watch circles for Atlanta.
1. Opening night against the Toronto Raptors
Atlanta will open the season against a gritty and hard-playing young team in the Toronto Raptors. This will be the first time that we see former All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes in Atlanta, which will be nothing short of fun to watch as the Hawks dropped two games last season to the Raptors. Another fun part about this game is that it will be the first time that we get to see Atlanta's newest additions, Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell play on the team.
2. First matchup with the champion Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hawks will be taking on the defending NBA Champions at home early in the season, as the matchup will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, October 25th. This will be a good test early for the Hawks as they are a young, up-and-coming team with a lot of talent that is looking to take that next step this season. There will be two star matchups to look for in both the frontcourt and backcourt, as the two point guards, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, always have a good battle with each other. Then another matchup between both big men, Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren, will take place inside.
3. MLK Day against the Milwaukee Bucks
This matchup will be nothing short of fun, as the Hawks and Bucks have had a back-and-forth in terms of games against each other. Ever since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, it seems like Trae Young comes out with an extra chip on his shoulder against Milwaukee, as he has stated that he believes if it weren't for his injury against the Bucks in that series, the Hawks would be in the finals. Since then, Young has averaged 28 points and 10 assists against Milwaukee and has had a big-time MLK Day performance against the Bucks in 2022, where he dropped 30 points and 11 assists. The two teams met again last season, in the In-Season Tournament Conference Finals, where the Bucks got a close victory.
4. Lebron, Luka, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Atlanta
Whenever Lebron James or Luka Doncic are in town, it is nothing short of sensational, as both players are known to put on historic performances against Atlanta. Two seasons ago, Doncic scored a career-high 73 points in Atlanta, and James last season had a 39-point triple-double against the Hawks in an overtime thriller where Trae Young scored the game-winning three-point shot. This will be the first time that Doncic and James will play together, both in Atlanta and against the Hawks, which will be a double whammy for Hawks fans.
5. Hawks take on New York Knicks in MSG
On January 2nd, the Hawks will return to Madison Square Garden, where they will face the New York Knicks in a must-see game. However, I wouldn't call this a rivalry as Knicks fans fail to realize that whenever the Hawks play the Knicks in a high-stakes matchup, whether it be the playoffs or the In-Season Tournament, the Hawks with Trae Young pull out the victory. That still doesn't stop the Garden from being loud and prideful against Young and the Hawks, which makes for a great game every time the two teams play against each other. Down below, I've added some classic moments of Young against the Knicks for those who may haven't seen these moments take place or those who have but want to relive some fun memories before they play again this season.