If Giannis Antetokounmpo Ever Asks For A Trade, Atlanta Should Not Go All In To Land Him

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-11 and just wrapped up a very challenging portion of their schedule. Atlanta has played 15 road games already this season and just had a week when they had multiple back-to-backs. The Hawks don't have a game until Friday and are going to take advantage of this nice break that they have. It is possible that there is another injury update on Trae Young later this week and that could be a big boost for this team.

While the focus in the NBA is on the games being played, there is a secondary storyline that has been talked about since the offseason.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had conversations with the organization about whether his best fit is staying with the team or being traded elsewhere. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers refuted those reports before Milwaukee's game vs the Pistons last week.

During the game, Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury and left the game and the Bucks said that it was a right calf strain. Today, Charania reports that Antetokounmpo is going to be sidelined for approximately 2-4 weeks with the injury.

Currently, the Bucks are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and have a 10-15 record. They started the year outperforming expectations, but with their superstar sidelined for possibly a month, this team might take a turn for the worse.

The Hawks could make arguably the most compelling offer for Antetokounmpo and while he is without a doubt one of the three best players in the NBA, should the Hawks do whatever it takes to land him?

I would argue no.

Atlanta is well positioned

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Antetokounmpo would make the Hawks arguably the best team in the East, what would an offer look like to land him? You can bet that Milwaukee is going to want either or both of Jalen Johnson or the 2026 draft pick that is the most favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee and they should. But the Hawks should not want to part with either I would argue.

Johnson is putting together an All-NBA caliber season and just posted his second straight triple double. He is averaging 23.4 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 7.9 APG on 53/40/80% shooting splits and has kept the Hawks in the mix while Young is out. It feels like he is untouchable in any hypothetical Antetokounmpo trade and he should be.

The Pelicans pick is the more difficult asset to gauge. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Hawks are not willing to part with the pick at this time and that is understandable. This upcoming draft class features top tier prospects such as Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, and Duke forward Cameron Boozer. All three of those prospects are considered some of the best that have come out in recent memory and are franchise building blocks to build around.

Because the Hawks have an ascending talent in Johnson and possibly the top pick in what should be a loaded NBA draft, they don't have to go all in on Antetokounmpo.

Recent star trades (excluding the Luka Doncic trade) have not ended well for the teams that made them. Phoenix is a disaster because of the draft picks they moved in the Kevin Durant deal, Milwaukee is currently in a pickle because of the draft picks they moved in the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trades (though they won a title with Holiday), and there are other examples. Even if Atlanta kept Johnson and the draft pick, are they set up to win a title now? I would argue maybe not.

Oklahoma City

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The team that is going to hover over any potential Antetokounmpo deal is the defending NBA champions. Oklahoma City is 23-1 and has a +16.1 point differential so far in the first 24 games. They are on pace to have the most wins in a single season in NBA history and are the heavy favorites to win the championship.

If you make a deal for Antetokounmpo, you are doing so because you want to win a title. If you trade for him, can you beat the Thunder four times in seven games? Maybe you make the move and hope somehow the Nuggets or the Rockets knock off the Nuggets, but can you compete with a team that beats Oklahoma City?

Atlanta can make an offer from him, but it should be one that is beneficial for them. They need to hold onto Johnson and that draft pick or else they will be under major pressure to win.

General manager Onsi Saleh has been terrific in his first few months on the job and he is only going to take a deal that is beneficial for Atlanta. If you can add Antetokounmpo without giving up those assets, then fine. If not, I would hold tight and see what this team can do and where the lottery balls fall in May.

