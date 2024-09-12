Former Hawks 1st-Round Pick is Reportedly Seriously Considering Stepping Away From Basketball
AJ Griffin was picked in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks in 2022, but was traded to the Houston Rockets this offseason. A few months after the trade though, Griffin is reportedly seriouisly considering stepping away from basketball according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
Griffin had a solid rookie season with the Hawks in 2022-2023, but he fell out of the rotation last year and struggled when he did get playing time. During his rookie season, Griffin averaged 8.9 PPG and shot 39% from three in 72 games. Last season, he played in 20 games, averaging 2.4 PPG and shooting only 25% from three. Griffin took time away from the team for a personal absence in December. He was traded away to the Rockets in June for the 44th pick in this year's draft which the Hawks opted to use on Nikola Durisic.
When Griffin came back from his personal absence in December, he had this to say:
“I would say that I am glad to be back. The team has been great to be able to support me through that time stepping away for a little, just for personal reasons. I definitely want to keep it brief and not put it all out there.”
It was going to be tough for Griffin to find substantial playing time on the Rockets due to how deep the team is heading into the 2024-2025 season, but a player stepping away from basketball after only two years is still surprising. Hopefully Griffin is ok and can go on to have a successful career off the court if he does decide to step away from basketball.