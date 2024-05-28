Former Hawks All-Star Makes Bold Chris Paul, Allen Iverson Comparison
If you don't watch or listen to former Hawks point guard Jeff Teague on the Club520 podcast, you are missing out on some of the best discussions and storytelling in the NBA media space.
On the latest episode, Teague made a really bold claim that Chris Paul is just as good as Allen Iverson and has had a better career than the 76ers legend, a claim that might not be as bold as it originally sounds:
"Chris Paul is just as good as Allen Iverson bro, for real. His career is actually better than Allen Iverson's. His career is better than Allen Iverson's. He is not more influential than AI, no way, but his career?"
You can catch the full episode below.
Paul is considered one of the best point guards in the history of the game and the comparison might not be as wild as it sounds on the face of it. Paul has had a longer career than Iverson, has more first-team All-NBA selections, and was a far better defensive player than Iverson was. Iverson was the better scorer in the NBA, but Paul could certainly make the argument that he was the better player or had the better career, though Iverson is certainly more iconic amongst NBA fans than Paul is.
It might not be a statement that everyone agrees with, but it is one that has some truth behind it.
On an earlier episode of the podcast, Teague had a prediction for what the Hawks are going to do this offseason.
"I say they are going to trade Dejounte Murray for Brandon Ingram. I think they are going to do that straight up"
No matter who Atlanta keeps as their point guard, this is a team that needs size at the forward/wing position, as well as someone who could double as a playmaker and be a two-way threat. While Ingram is not as strong of a defender as he is an offensive player, he would fit a lot of needs for the Hawks.
At 6'8 190 LBS, Ingram checks off the size that the Hawks need and he checks off the playmaking box as well. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Ingram can either get his own shot or he can set others up. He has averaged close to six assists per game for the past three seasons and has been a good shot-creator for the Pelican's offense. He had a tough offensive series vs the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs this season, but being with either Young or Murray would open up a lot for him.