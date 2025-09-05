Former Hawks All-Star Named One Of The Best Free Agent Signings Of The Century
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most consistent winners in the last 10-15 years in the NBA. They have made two conference finals (the only appearances in franchise history) and one guy at the center of all that was Paul Millsap.
When the Hawks signed Millsap in the summer of 2013, they could not have known what they were getting. Atlanta was moving on from the Joe Johnson/Josh Smith era of basketball and signed Millsap to a bargain contract. All they got in the four years before he left for Denver was four all-star appearances, all-defense accolades, and the best single season in Atlanta Hawks history.
Not bad right?
One of the best signings of the century?
In a recent column ranking the 25 best free agent signings of the last 25 years, CBS Sports analyst Robby Kalland placed the Hawks' signing of Millsap at No. 20:
"The Hawks hit a crossroads in 2013, opting to move on from Joe Johnson and Josh Smith, and looking to retool around Al Horford and Jeff Teague. Millsap was signed as the replacement for Smith and promptly made four straight All-Star teams in his four years in Atlanta, helping the Hawks one of their best seasons ever in 2016 when he was also an All-Defense selection. He was a perfect fit in the Mike Budenholzer system, and never hit those same levels before or after his Atlanta tenure."
Hawks Mount Rushmore?
For this century only, Millsap should definitely belong on the Hawks Mt. Rushmore, alongside Trae Young, Joe Johnson, and Al Horford.
After starting his career with the Utah Jazz, spending seven seasons in Salt Lake City, Millsap signed with the Hawks in the 2013 offseason and it was not long before the team had success. In every season with the Hawks, Millsap was an All-Star and helped lead the Hawks to one of the best seasons in franchise history.
In 2014-2015, the Atlanta Hawks won 60 games and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and he helped lead the Hawks to their first-ever appearance in the conference finals, where they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only was Millsap an All-Star in every season he was with the Hawks and he finished in the top five for defensive player of the year in 2015-2016. He got the Hawks to the playoffs in every season
In his four seasons with the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG, as well as 2.4 blocks per game
Millsap left to sign with the Denver Nuggets in the summer of 2017, and the Hawks went into a rebuild that eventually landed them Trae Young after the 2017-2018 season. Millsap was one of the most consistent stars that the Hawks have ever had and while he might not have had the star power of someone like Joe Johnson or Young, he brought Atlanta consistent success that should not be taken for granted, not to mention the franchise's first appearance in the conference finals. Millsap had a very good four years in Atlanta and was one of the most underrated stars of his time.