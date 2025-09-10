Former Hawks Lottery Pick Reportedly Reaches A Deal With A Team Overseas
Former Atlanta Hawk Cam Reddish is reportedly heading overseas to continue his basketball career. According to Eurohoops.net, RReddish has been considering overseas options following six years in the NBA and is closing in on Lithuania, specifically a move to Siauliai.
The news was reported by BasketNews on Wednesday, with a note about an exit clause on his contract, which can be used to possibly bounce back in the league based in North America or move his talents to a higher level in Europe during the 2025-26 season."
Former Top Pick
Reddish was once thought to be a potential cornerstone player for the Hawks during their rebuild.
After drafting Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in 2018, the Hawks were looking for athletic wings to put around them. They made an ill-advised trade to acquire De'Andre Hunter with the 4th pick in the 2019 draft and the selected Reddish with their second lottery pick. The two players were highly touted coming into the draft and the early returns were good.
Reddish played in 58 games as a rookie and averaged 10.5 PPG and 3.7 RPG, though the shooting numbers were quite poor. He spent most of the 2020-2021 season injured, playing in only 26 games, but perhaps his best moment as a Hawk came during that season in the playoffs. In game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Reddish scored 21 points and shot 6-7 from three in the loss. That game had fans thinking that a corner was about to be turned and that Reddish was going to be a future star.
That did not happen though and Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks the next season after playing 34 games with the Hawks. Reddish has since bounced around the NBA during his career, playing for New York, Portland, and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers. He has never turned into the star that many thought he would be when he came in the draft, but he is going to try and prove overseas that he is still a viable NBA rotation player and that he can contribute to a winning team.
For his career, Reddish has averaged 8.5 PPG and 2.7 RPG while shooting 40% from the field and 32% from three.
New Hawks team
Reddish was a part of a different era of Hawks basketball. While Trae Young is still there, Reddish, Hunter, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter are no longer there.
Atlanta has a host of different young talent and they are hoping that the results for this era are much different. Jalen Johnson looks like an All-Star, Zaccharie Risacher continued to get better last season and has shown high-level ability, and Dyson Daniels was the most improved player in the NBA while also finishing second in the defensive player of the year voting. Add Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell and Luke Kennard to that group and you have a team that might be able to contend in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has to earn it though and not fall into the traps of teams in the past.