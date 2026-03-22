Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Scottie Barnes, Mitchell Robinson, Jayson Tatum)

An interesting five-game slate takes place in the NBA on Sunday, featuring a marquee matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

A few contenders – Denver, New York, Boston, Minnesota – highlight this small slate, and there are stars like Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and more that;ll take the floor on March 22.

So, how should we target players in the prop market?

Betting on props is one of the best ways to get involved in the NBA, especially with several teams tanking for a better draft pick at this point in the regular season. Why not avoid the game line all together and simply target a specific player?

That’s what I’m here to do in SI Betting’s best NBA props column, and Sunday’s games have led me to four picks, including plays for Barnes and Mitchell Robinson.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the props to consider on March 22.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mitchell Robinson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-139)

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game for the New York Knicks this season, and he has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Robinson sat out both of New York’s earlier games against Washington, but the Wizards (losers of 15 in a row) have struggled on the glass all season long. They rank dead last in the NBA in rebound percentage (47.2%) and allow the most opponent rebounds per game (48.1).

Even though Robinson doesn’t play a ton of minutes for New York as it tries to keep him healthy for the postseason, the veteran center has nine boards in four of his last five games, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Not only is Robinson a great defensive rebounder, but he’s the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, averaging 4.4 per game and over eight per 36 minutes. He should be able to reach his season average on the glass against this weak Washington team.

Scottie Barnes UNDER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-136)

I’m fading Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes, who has struggled to put up big rebound or assist numbers since the All-Star break.

In 13 games since the break, Barnes has cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists just three times, averaging 5.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Those numbers are way down from his season averages of 7.9 assists and 5.4 assists per night.

Now, Barnes has to take on a Phoenix team that ranks in the top half of the NBA in rebound percentage and fourth in the league in opponent assists per game. Barnes did have 16 rebounds and assists in his last game, but I’m selling high on him given his struggles since the break.

Jayson Tatum OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-114)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tatum is worth a look in the prop market:

Since returning from an Achilles injury, Jayson Tatum has been up and down shooting the ball for Boston (39.0 percent from the field), but he’s chipped in across the boards to help the C’s go 6-1 in the games he’s played in.

Tatum is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, and he’s grabbed at least nine boards in three of his last four matchups. The All-NBA forward averaged 8.7 rebounds per game last season, and he hasn’t missed a beat in that aspect of his game since returning.

Tatum’s role is also increasing – he’s played at least 30 minutes in four games in a row – giving him a solid floor in this prop. Minnesota is one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA (ninth in rebound percentage), but this line is set below Tatum’s season average.

I think he’s worth a look after clearing this line in four of his first seven games of the season.

Ziaire Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+142)

The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are having a complete tank off on Sunday, but there’s one Brooklyn role player that could have a big game.

Former lottery pick Ziaire Williams should have an expanded role for the Nets with Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney and Egor Demin all out of the lineup, and he’s taking on a Kings team that ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Williams has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last eight games, and he’s taking nearly five per game despite shooting just 33.5 percent. I think the Nets guard sees his usage expand with so many players out, making him a worthwhile target at +142 to make two or more shots from deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.