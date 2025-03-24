Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Says That Dyson Daniels Should Be The DPOY Over Warriors Draymond Green
The NBA season is winding down and the race for the major awards in the league are entering the final stretch. Who will win MVP? Who will be the Rookie of the Year? There are several awards that are still up for debate and one of them is the Defensive Player of the Year award, which became a wide open reace after Spurs forward Victor Wembanayama went down with a season ending injury. One of the contenders for the award is Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, the leagues current leader in steals per game and deflections. Daniels has been the most disruptive defender in the league and has been getting support from those around the NBA, both current and former players.
Most recently, former Memphis Grizzlies guard and defensive ace Tony Allen was talking about the race for the award with the crew of Run It Back on Fanduel TV and Allen said he thought that Daniels should win the award over Warriors forward Draymond Green:
"Dray is my boy too, he locks stuff up on the court, he is like, one of those... I don't know football that well, but he is one of those linebackers... yeah safety's, he gets everybody in the right place being on the back side of that defense, but I would not have him as my favorite, my favorite is the guy from Atlanta, I like Dyson. Dyson is all over the court, he is in the passing lane and I have been watching when bigs get that ball on that midpost and they turn their head and he is sprinting around that corner and ripping them from behind, I like his game and he is up for the challenge. I have seen him come down in Memphis and get a key stop for a game winner to LeVert and I was actually at that game and I was like, that boy can really play defense, but you know me, I am always being favorable to guards, but Draymond is going to politic for that, you know he has to put himself in the name for that."
Before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Daniels was getting vocal support from his head coach Quin Snyder, and after the game, Hawks star point guard Trae Young took to social media to voice his support for his backcourt teammate to win one of the leagues top awards, the defensive player of the year award:
It was another history-making night for Daniels last night. It seems that every other night he is setting a new record for his ability to create havoc and steal the ball away from his opponents and tonight Daniels notched his fifth steal of the game in the third quarter against the Sixers and it was a notable one. According to Atlanta Hawks PR, Daniels is the youngest player in the NBA since at least 1973-74 to have 200 steals in a single season. He’s the fifth player to do so prior to turning 23, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas, and Dudley Bradley.
It has been an unbelievable season for Daniels and he shows night after night why he is one of the best young players in the NBA and a building block for the Hawks.
Will Daniels be able to take home the award? If the oddsmakers are correct then it will be a tough battle for him to win. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Daniels is third in DPOY odds at +1500. Daniels is behind Cleveland's Evan Mobley (-115) and Golden State's Draymond Green (-105). It seems like it has turned into a two-man race between Mobley and Green, but don't discount Daniels. He still has 11 games left and if he can continue to do what he has all season, he may be able to take the award home.
