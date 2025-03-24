2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Select French Prospect With Upside and Elite Shooter From Duke
The NBA season is winding down and the playoffs are set to begin soon. While there are a number of teams that have had their eye on the draft for much of the season, more teams will be added to that list if they miss out on the postseason. This is going to be a highly anticipated NBA Lottery, with the winner earning the right to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. There are going to be ripple effects of the lottery, with teams set to move up or down depending on the top four picks.
The Hawks are not in the position they were last year, but they are in an interesting position when it comes to the NBA Draft. Atlanta could have as many as two first-round picks this year. They get the King's pick if it falls outside of the top 12 and they own the Lakers first-round pick. Right now, the Hawks would have the 14th and 24th picks. This would give the Hawks a chance to add to their young core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson.
After the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a new mock draft and had the Hawks making two interesting selections:
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm, PF)
Sacramento Kings record: 35-35
Previous Mock Position: 15
Size: 6'9", 198 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: France
Pro Comparisons: Jabari Walker, Precious Achiuwa
"Noa Essengue hasn't demonstrated any advanced individual skill. And yet, at 18 years old, he's consistently found ways to score by running the floor, timing his cuts, putting back misses and attacking defenders in space.
The right physical profile and mobility suggest he has promising defensive potential as well.
Without much of a handle, no pull-up game and a 23.0 three-point percentage, it's difficult to predict offensive upside. The safest projection is to picture an off-ball play-finisher and two-way energizer, though at his age, there is obviously room to improve his range"
24. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Isaiah Evans (Duke, SF)
Los Angeles Lakers record: 43-27
Previous Mock Position: No. 22
Size: 6'6", 175 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: AJ Griffin
"Isaiah Evans has been quiet through two NCAA tournament games, and scouts had been hoping to see him receive more minutes. Going back to high school, there is still plenty of evidence of high-level shotmaking, and he's shown that when given extended minutes at Duke.
Evans isn't likely to offer much else, but a 6'6" wing and movement shooter should find a role scoring from off the ball."
These would be two very intriguing picks for the Hawks. Essengue is a very raw prospect, but has the tools that the Hawks like and can develop. He is not likely to be an instant impact player at 18 years old, but in a couple of years, he could be ready to contribute. Defensively he has a lot of upside, but the offensive skills are what need to be brought along.
Evans would fill a need and might be able to help the Hawks right away. He is a 42% three-point shooter at Duke and the Hawks need more shooting. While Evans does not have the ceiling of a player like Essengue, his skillset is more ready to help the Hawks now.
