Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks 132-119 Win Over The Philadelphia 76ers
The Atlanta Hawks have been playing well over the last ten games and they won their third straight game last night against a depleted 76ers team at home. It was the third straight win for Atlanta and the 7th in their last ten games. While they are likely going to stay in the 7-8 range in the play-in tournament and playoff race, but they are putting distance between themselves and the Magic for the No. 7 seed while keeping the faint hope alive that they can catch Detroit for the No. 6 seed.
So what are the big takeaways from last night's win?
1. Zaccharie Risacher Has Another Strong Game
Risacher was fantastic for the Hawks last night, particularly in the third quarter. Risacher finished the game with 22 points, but 16 of those came in the third quarter and Atlanta was able to really put distance between themselves and Philadelphia because of how he was playing. Risacher shot 9-15 and 3-7 from three and had one of the highlights of the game:
Risacher continues to show strong development in all phases of the game, which is huge not only for the rest of this season, but going forward as well.
2. Georges Niang and the bench had another productive night
After shooting 6-9 from three on Saturday night vs Golden State, Georges Niang stayed hot from the three point line against Philadelphia, shooting 5-8 from three and scoring 20 points. Niang was not the only bench player to have a strong night though. Dominick Barlow had perhaps his best game as an Atlanta Hawk last night, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes. Caris LeVert had seven points and seven assists and Terance Mann scored nine points. Atlanta's bench can be one of its strengths and should help them against whoever they face in the postseason.
3. The Hawks Offense Remains Hot
Atlanta has had one of the best offenses in the NBA over the past 10 games and they continue to show why they are so dangerous when they are clicking. It was another surgical performance for the Hawks on offense last night. Atlanta's offense has been playing at a high-level over the past two weeks and against a 76ers team that should not have stopped them, they did what they should have done. They shot 55% from the field and 46% from three. Atlanta was led by Trae Young (28 points and 12 assists on 7-12 shooting), but they got standout performances from a number of players, including Zaccharie Risacher (22 points on 9-15 shooting), Dominick Barlow (13 points and 10 rebounds) and Georges Niang (20 points. The Hawks bench (54 points) continues to be one of the best in the NBA. The one flaw for the Hawks on offense and in general was turnovers. Atlanta committed 16 turnovers and the 76ers scored 27 points off of those turnovers, which prevented the game from being a total blowout.
Atlanta finished averaging 1.27 points per possession, a 127. 3 offensive rating, and a true shooting percentage of 68.3%, which is their second-best mark of the season. The way this offense is playing right now, they can be dangerous down the stretch.
Additional Links
Trae Young Voices His Support For Dyson Daniels To Win DPOY: "No More Debate"
Atlanta Hawks Take Care of Depleted Philadelphia 76ers Squad To Win Their Third Straight Game
Dyson Daniels Makes NBA History Tonight vs The Philadelphia 76ers