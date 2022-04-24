Hawks Four Keys to Beating Heat in Game Four

You can't stop Trae Young; you can only hope to contain him. The All-Star point guard has proven his ability to win games in a multitude of ways. His wraparound passes are just as lethal as his floaters.

The Heat will continue to try to take the ball out of Young's hands and make the Hawks role players beat them. That's fine because the 23-year-old is adept at facilitating for his teammates.

But one of the main differences between Game Two and Three was turnovers. Young turned the ball over 10 times in Game Two and just 3 times in Game Three. Because the Hawks defense is so shaky, they have to make the most out of every offensive possession.