Hawks Four Keys to Beating Heat in Game Four

Four Keys to Victory for Hawks in Game Four
On Friday night, the Hawks avoided going down 0-3 to the Heat thanks to a double-digit fourth quarter comeback. They can't afford to put themselves in that position again. Below are four keys to winning Game Four in Atlanta.
How the Hawks Can Win Game Four
Assist to Turnover Ratio
You can't stop Trae Young; you can only hope to contain him. The All-Star point guard has proven his ability to win games in a multitude of ways. His wraparound passes are just as lethal as his floaters.
The Heat will continue to try to take the ball out of Young's hands and make the Hawks role players beat them. That's fine because the 23-year-old is adept at facilitating for his teammates.
But one of the main differences between Game Two and Three was turnovers. Young turned the ball over 10 times in Game Two and just 3 times in Game Three. Because the Hawks defense is so shaky, they have to make the most out of every offensive possession.
Hawks Post Play
With Clint Capela listed as questionable, we have no idea what to expect tonight. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been uncharacteristically experimental with the starting lineups since the beginning of this series.
Outside of Trae Young, the Hawks are outmatched in the backcourt. But thanks to the vanishing act of Heat center Bam Adebayo and gutsy performances from Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins, the Hawks are making headway in the paint.
The Hawks can put themselves in a position to win by controlling the boards and paint. As always, so much will hinge on the status of the team's defensive anchor, Clint Capela.
Perimeter Defense
Entering this series, we knew the Hawks perimeter defenders would get torched. They are the weakest link on one of the worst defenses in the league. Couple that with the Heat being the best three-point shooting team during the regular season, and you have problems.
There has been a different standout player for the Heat in each of the first three games - Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro. Sprinkle in a little Max Strus and PJ Tucker, and the Hawks are stretched past their breaking point. Whether it's effort, scheming, prayer, or a combination of all three, the Hawks have to find a way to slow down the perimeter attack.
Energy
It sounds corny, but it's so true with this Hawks team. When they are engaged and energized, they are a different squad. The good news is they have seemingly flipped the switch since sneaking into the Play-In Tournament.
The Heat have the more talented roster, but that doesn't always equate to winning. John Collins' playing injured and Onyeka Okongwu's precocious development are inspiring. Let us not forget the heroics of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young. As slight underdogs, and with the home crowd behind them, the Hawks can win tonight if they play at their highest level.
X
Recommended For You
Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Worse Than Russell Westbrook
Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter