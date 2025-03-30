Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Injury Status Ahead of Tomorrow's Game vs Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are going on the road tomorrow night to face the Milwaukee Bucks and it is a big matchup for the two teams. Both teams are in tight playoff races and need this game to stay in the mix. Milwaukee is of course missing Damian Lillard, who is out with Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Bobby Portis, who is currently suspended. Going into tomorrow night, the Bucks are going to have to rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and he is being listed as probable on the injury report for the game.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Larry Nance and Clint Capela remain out. It is a normal injury report for the Hawks tomorrow vs Milwaukee.
The Hawks defense is going to be the thing to watch on Sunday night, as they could not get a stop at any crucial part of the loss to the Heat.
It was a fast start for the Hawks, quickly getting up double-digits, but the middle quarters of the game for the Hawks are where it was lost for the Hawks. A 31-3 run for the Heat and the fact that after the first quarter, Miami shot 16-24 from three. The Hawks could not match the Heat's firepower and lost 122-112 on the road, dropping them to 35-38 this season. Miami tied the season series with the win tonight and is now just three games behind the Hawks for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Miami shot 54% from the field and 55% from three tonight. Tyler Herro scored 36 points tonight and shot 13-17 from the field. Miami had six other players score in double-digits and finished with a 67% true shooting percentage.
Additional Links
Why The 2024-25 Atlanta Hawks Can't Stop Anyone From The Three-Point Line
ESPN Experts Give Bold Dyson Daniels Prediction For Next Season
Trae Young Says He Does Not Want To Discuss An Extension Until After the Season: "I’m Just Focusing On This Team"