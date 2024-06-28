2024 NBA Trade Rumors: Grading the Dejounte Murray Trade Between Atlanta and New Orleans
On June 30, 2022, the Atlanta Hawks sent two unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. Due to overlapping play styles, the fit between him and star point guard Trae Young never quite coalesced over his two seasons in Atlanta.
Today, general manager Landry Fields rectifed that by sending Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for two first-round picks, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
As it currently stands, this is the Hawks' best move of the off-season.
Moving off of Murray's contract, which would have paid him $25 million, $27 million, $29 million and $31 million over the next four years, was an absolute necessity. It would have been an expensive mistake to prolong a backcourt partnership that did not benefit either player. Murray is still a very talented player - he averaged a career-high 22.5 points and 6.4 assists alongside 5.3 rebounds. His shooting numbers from three-point range were easily the best of his career, connecting on 36% of his seven attempts per game. He will be better maximized as the lead point guard in New Orleans, working off of Zion Williamson and allowing C.J McCollum to thrive in his natural shooting guard position.
The Hawks seem to have commited to Trae Young with this move. While he still could be moved, it does not make sense for Atlanta to move Young since they did not use their picks in the 2024 NBA Draft to select a point guard. Choosing Young over Murray is a decision that maximizes the talents of the current Hawks' roster. Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, the team's first overall pick in the 2024 draft, will be maximized by the attention that Young demands and benefit from his playmaking. The Hawks will no longer have to rely on the iso-ball, "my turn, your turn" style of offense that defined the Young-Murray partnership.
In terms of the package Atlanta recieved, I think they did quite well there. Larry Nance Jr. and Dyson Daniels are both players that will occupy useful roles on the Hawks. Last season, Nance averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 61 games. He's a smart player who brings tons of defensive effort, works well off of stars and knows his role. Nance can play at either the forward or center spots, which will help Atlanta throw different looks at opponents.
I am most excited for what Dyson Daniels can bring to this lineup. He is a 6'7 second-year guard with a 6'10 wingspan, which he uses exceptionally well as a defender. He was 13th among all NBA defenders in steals, recording 1.4 per game, and can guard on the perimeter. I'm especially high on his fit next to Young as Young's improvements in defensive effort often go unnoticed due to his physical limitations. Now, Young has a backcourt partner who can cover for some of those defensive breakdowns. He also processes the game quickly and makes nice passes. Daniels does need to improve his shooting (only shooting 31% from beyond the arc on limited volume), but he is young and can easily grow into becoming a better shooter. I would wager that he will have an easier time growing into that in Atlanta since Young will demand so much defensive attention, forcing shooters to sag off of Daniels.
It shouldn't be undersold that Atlanta also got two first-round picks in this deal. While neither project as being extremely valuable, they are still first-round picks that the Hawks did not have. It gives Atlanta a chance to add more cost-controlled talent through the draft that they lacked before.
Verdict
In this move, Atlanta improved its future outlook, acquired a young role player with upside in Daniels, gave themselves an insurance policy for a Clint Capela/Onyeka Okongwu trade and moved off of Murray's contract. It's a very impactful deal and I think this move made the Hawks better in both the short-term and long-term. Credit to Landry Fields and the rest of the front office for not doubling down on their mistake and coming away with value.
Grade: A-