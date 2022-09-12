There is never a day off in the NBA. Yesterday, several Hawks players reunited at Mercedes Benz Stadium to support the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Little did we know that the Hawks' front office was hard at work.

Shortly after the Falcons choked away a 16-point lead, Hawks PR sent out an email at precisely 4:30 p.m. stating that the team had requested waivers on Two-Way guard Chaundee Brown Jr. The two events are unrelated, but it added to the solemn mood yesterday evening.

So what does this mean for the Hawks? First and foremost, there is now an open Two-Way roster spot. Currently, the Hawks have 14 players under full NBA contracts and one on a Two-Way contract.

Additionally, the Hawks have two players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts (essentially training camp deals). NBA teams can carry up to 20 players into training camp before cutting down to 15 full contracts plus two Two-Way contracts. Below is our latest depth chart, which is sure to change in the coming weeks.

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trae Young De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Bogdan Bogdanovic Justin Holiday Jalen Johnson Oyeka Okongwu Trent Forrest* Tyrese Martin Moe Harkless Frank Kaminsky AJ Griffin

The Hawks two players on Exhibit 10 contracts are Chris Silva and Tyson Etienne. Silva is 26-year-old power forward. Etienne is a 23-year-old point guard. (We rounded up both of their ages since both players are celebrating birthdays next week).

Atlanta's front office can and will sign three more players to Exhibit 10 contracts leading up to training camp. Silva, Etienne, and the three newcomers will compete for the final Two-Way roster spot. Those who lose the training camp competition will likely end up with the team's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Last week we explored the position battle for the backup power forward role. Given the team's lack of big men, that could benefit Silva. But then again, positions are becoming obsolete. Starting small forward De'Andre Hunter will surely play minutes at the four in the upcoming season.

More importantly, the Hawks currently sit at roughly $1.8 million over the salary cap. For months, there has been heavy speculation that the team could jettison Moe Harkless' contract to wiggle under the luxury tax threshold. Paying $4.5 million for a second or third-string player with limited outside shooting doesn't make sense.

Additionally, Etienne is the more promising player. The undrafted rookie ascended during the draft process before finishing on a high note with the Hawks Summer League team in Las Vegas in July. As of today, he would be my bet for the final Two-Way contract.

Fans should sleep easy at night knowing team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields are working around the clock to improve the Hawks roster. With training camp right around the corner, it will surely be an exciting next few weeks.

Recommended For You

Revisiting Blockbuster Trades Hawks Didn't Make

How Five Hawks Can Secure the Bag