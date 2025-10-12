Hawks First Round Rookie Gets Bold Prediction As Season Gets Closer
The Hawks had an exciting draft night this year. They began draft week with two first round picks, but moved one of them in the blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade with Boston and Brooklyn. Armed with the 13th pick, Atlanta moved back to No. 23 and picked up an unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in the process. After making one of the shocking trades on draft night in years, the Hawks stayed at No. 23 and took Georgia forward Asa Newell, who was rumored to be on the Hawks radar at No. 13.
It was a productive Summer League for Newell. In four games played, Newell averaged 13.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG on 51% shooting from the field and 42% from three, showcasing the skills that made the Hawks want to draft him in the first place. It was exactly what you wanted to see from Newell if you are a Hawks fan, and while life is tough on rookies in the NBA, it is not hard to see how Newell can earn his way on the court this season.
Will he be in the rotation?
Being in the actual rotation is hard for any rookie and through the first two preseason games. Newell has not seen real minutes with the Hawks starters. Will that change over the course of the season?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz thinks that Newell will find his way on the court this season:
"The Atlanta Hawks nailed the draft; partially by taking Asa Newell out of Georgia at No. 23 and also by agreeing to trade back from 13 to pick up an unprotected first-round pick from the lowly New Orleans Pelicans next year.
Newell may begin the year outside of the rotation, but he'll certainly get a chance as the season rolls along. Kristaps Porziņģis will undoubtedly miss some time, opening the door for Newell to prove himself as a permanent member of the team's frontcourt.
If he can improve his three-point shooting (29.2 percent as a freshman), Newell will become a valuable member of this improved Hawks rotation."
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, Newell poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen.