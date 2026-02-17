2026 NBA Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Land The Draft's Most Underrated Superstar

The NBA All-Star Break ends on Thursday and then teams will turn to making their push for the playoffs or if you are some teams, you are trying to position yourself as best you can for the upcoming NBA Draft, which is supposed to be one of the best of all time.

The Hawks fall into both of those categories.

Courtesy of a brilliant trade in last year's draft, the Hawks own the most favorable pick between New Orleans and Milwaukee. The Pelicans are currently 3rd in draft odds while the Bucks are 9th. Atlanta is going to have as good of a chance as anyone to land a top three pick in this draft and land one of the premier talents.

Latest Mock

The latest mock from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman slots the Hawks at third and selecting Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick:

3. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Kevin Love

"There isn't much left for Cameron Boozer to sell NBA teams on. He hasn't had an off-game since opening night against Texas.

Without flashy athletic pop or acrobatics, he's consistently dominated with counters for everything defenses show him, whether it's with his three-ball, footwork on drives, strength in the paint, left hand or the processing to make quick passing reads.

He's currently both No. 1 and No. 3 on boards for various scouts we've polled. Those who prefer Peterson or Dybantsa mostly question Boozer's defensive projection. The ones who project the draft's true prize see textbook, inside-out scoring versatility for the NBA, plus the intangibles that allow prospects to maximize their talent/potential and impact on winning.

Athleticism has seemingly become less of a requirement to reach NBA superstardom in today's league. Yet, with 28 dunks and a 3.1 steal percentage, Boozer's movement may even be underrated."

How does he fit?

From a production standpoint, Boozer has been the best player in the draft class and some of the concerns about his athleticism and defense have been overstated. At worst, he should be an All-Star level player for years to come.

How would be fit with the Hawks? That is an interesting question. Would Boozer start at the four and Jalen Johnson move over to the three? How those two fit long term would be a key question, but the Hawks should take the best player available and then figure it out later.

Boozer would be the best player on the board and it would be a grand slam if the Hawks could land him.

