Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Hawks Host Sixth Day of In-Person Workouts
The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.
Brad Davison
College: Wisconsin
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 200
Age 23
Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2022), Third-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018)
Tyson Etienne
College: Wichita State
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 203
Age: 22
Scouting Report: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022).
David McCormack
College: Kansas
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 250
Age: 22
Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2021), Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Most Improved Player (2021), McDonald's All-American (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).
Javante McCoy
College: Boston University
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 180
Scouting Report: 2022 Patriot League All-Conference First Team, 2021 Patriot League All-Conference Second Team, 2020 Patriot League All-Conference Third Team, 2x Patriot League All-Tournament Team (2020, 2022), 3x Patriot League Player of the Week (2/10/20, 12/6/21, 2/16/22).
Drew Timme
College: Gonzaga
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 235
Age: 21
Scouting Report: 2× Consensus second-team All-American (2021, 2022), Karl Malone Award (2021), WCC Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2020).
Payton Willis
College: Minnesota
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'4
Weight: 200
Recommended For You
Top Ten Free Agency Targets for Hawks
Hawks Offseason Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap