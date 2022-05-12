Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.

Brad Davison Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports College: Wisconsin Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 200 Age 23 Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2022), Third-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018) Tyson Etienne Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports College: Wichita State Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 203 Age: 22 Scouting Report: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022). David McCormack Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports College: Kansas Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 250 Age: 22 Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2021), Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Most Improved Player (2021), McDonald's All-American (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018). Javante McCoy Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports College: Boston University Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 180 Scouting Report: 2022 Patriot League All-Conference First Team, 2021 Patriot League All-Conference Second Team, 2020 Patriot League All-Conference Third Team, 2x Patriot League All-Tournament Team (2020, 2022), 3x Patriot League Player of the Week (2/10/20, 12/6/21, 2/16/22). Drew Timme Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports College: Gonzaga Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 235 Age: 21 Scouting Report: 2× Consensus second-team All-American (2021, 2022), Karl Malone Award (2021), WCC Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2020). Payton Willis Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports College: Minnesota Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4 Weight: 200

