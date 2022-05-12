Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Skip to main content
Hawks Host Sixth Day of In-Person Workouts

This is the strongest group of prospects yet.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.

Brad Davison

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) reacts to the loss against the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49 in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

College: Wisconsin

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200

Age 23

Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2022), Third-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018)

Tyson Etienne

Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots a free throw against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena.

College: Wichita State

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 203

Age: 22

Scouting Report: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022). 

David McCormack

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) reacts after cutting down the net after their win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.

College: Kansas

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 250

Age: 22

Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2021), Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Most Improved Player (2021), McDonald's All-American (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).

Javante McCoy

Boston University Terriers guard Javante McCoy (30) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

College: Boston University

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 180

Scouting Report: 2022 Patriot League All-Conference First Team, 2021 Patriot League All-Conference Second Team, 2020 Patriot League All-Conference Third Team, 2x Patriot League All-Tournament Team (2020, 2022), 3x Patriot League Player of the Week (2/10/20, 12/6/21, 2/16/22).

Drew Timme

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) looks on during a break in play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

College: Gonzaga

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight:  235

Age: 21

Scouting Report: 2× Consensus second-team All-American (2021, 2022), Karl Malone Award (2021), WCC Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2020).

Payton Willis

; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) addresses the crowd during a senior night presentation following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena.

College: Minnesota

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

