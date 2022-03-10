Recap

Not only were the Atlanta Hawks considered underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the reigning champs were not about get swept in the season series with a team that's well below .500 on the season.

After a discouraging overtime loss in Detroit, the Hawks came out flat in Milwaukee. They gave up 37 points in the first quarter and found themselves down 68-54 at the half. Danilo Gallinari kept the Hawks alive with 12 points in the first half.

Despite a slow start, Trae Young heated up early in the third quarter, which made the game competitive again. However, Young's 27 points and 11 assists were not enough for the Hawks.

Not only did the Hawks struggle defensively (no surprise there), but their outside shooting was off too. They shot 28.9% from deep. One of the more confounding parts of the night was the poor performance of John Collins. The springy forward might have some linger foot issues because he finished with 2 points while going 0-9 from the field.

But hats off to the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 43 points. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton chipped in 23 points each. The Bucks dominated in the paint, outscoring the Hawks 62-46.

It's worth mentioning that at the end of the game, there were a few heavily disputed calls involving Antetokounmpo and Clint Capela. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan wanted some offensive foul calls, but alas.

The Hawks next game is Friday night in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Clippers. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks at Bucks Photos Check out these shots from Fiserv Forum! 5 Gallery 5 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 27 PTS, 11 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 3 REB

Kevin Huerter- 16 PTS, 3 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 43 PTS, 12 REB

Bobby Portis - 23 PTS, 15 REB

Khris Middleton - 23 PTS, 8 AST

Recommended For You

Hawks Fan Blame Players More than Coaches

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50