Skip to main content
Hawks Lose to Bucks 124-115

Hawks Lose to Bucks 124-115

The Hawks are now 31-34.

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are now 31-34.

Recap

Not only were the Atlanta Hawks considered underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the reigning champs were not about get swept in the season series with a team that's well below .500 on the season.

After a discouraging overtime loss in Detroit, the Hawks came out flat in Milwaukee. They gave up 37 points in the first quarter and found themselves down 68-54 at the half. Danilo Gallinari kept the Hawks alive with 12 points in the first half.

Despite a slow start, Trae Young heated up early in the third quarter, which made the game competitive again. However, Young's 27 points and 11 assists were not enough for the Hawks.

Not only did the Hawks struggle defensively (no surprise there), but their outside shooting was off too. They shot 28.9% from deep. One of the more confounding parts of the night was the poor performance of John Collins. The springy forward might have some linger foot issues because he finished with 2 points while going 0-9 from the field.

But hats off to the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 43 points. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton chipped in 23 points each. The Bucks dominated in the paint, outscoring the Hawks 62-46.

It's worth mentioning that at the end of the game, there were a few heavily disputed calls involving Antetokounmpo and Clint Capela. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan wanted some offensive foul calls, but alas. 

The Hawks next game is Friday night in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Clippers. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks at Bucks Photos

Check out these shots from Fiserv Forum!
USATSI_17862309
USATSI_17862269
USATSI_17862419
5
Gallery
5 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 27 PTS, 11 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 3 REB

Kevin Huerter- 16 PTS, 3 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 43 PTS, 12 REB

Bobby Portis - 23 PTS, 15 REB

Khris Middleton - 23 PTS, 8 AST

Recommended For You

Hawks Fan Blame Players More than Coaches

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
News

Milwaukee Bucks Beat Atlanta Hawks 124-115

By Pat Benson31 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young 1 is Bestseller on Adidas Website

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Bucks: Game Day Information

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan questions referee Phenizee Ransom (70) about a call in the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans on Team's Struggles

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Breaking Down Five Cade Cunningham Highlights from Pistons Win

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Detroit Pistons Beat Atlanta Hawks 113-110 in Overtime

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Named Kia 6th Man of the Month

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022