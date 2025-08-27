Hawks Notes: Atlanta's 3 Players in EuroBasket, Hawks Mt. Rushmore, Porzingis Donations
Today, the EuroBasket play begins and will feature three players from the Atlanta Hawks in action. The three players are Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), Zaccharie Risacher (France), and Vit Krejci (Czech Republic), in what has been a very eventful summer to say the least for the Hawks' roster. This Hawks team not only has been making moves, but has also had players be more active in competitive play and training compared to years past, signaling a big year ahead.
In 75 games (73 starts), Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .355 3FG%, .711 FT%), becoming the only rookie in the league this season to average at least 10.0 points on .450/.350/.700 shooting splits. Using the same qualifiers as regular season leaders, he led all rookies in field goal percentage, while ranking third in points per game and fourth in three-point percentage. Risacher ranked second amongst all rookies in total points (942) and made field goals (357), fourth in made three-pointers (122) and fifth in made free throws (106). He also owned the highest offensive rating for an Eastern Conference rookie who made at least 65 appearances (112.3).
As for the competition, the three Hawks players will begin play on Wednesday morning and will start in a best-of-five series of games over the next few weeks. So far, fans and media have been really excited about the progress shown by the three players, as they've each shown noticeable improvement in their games.
Risacher has shown the ability to get to the basket at a consistent rate, play inside with his back to the basket, and has improved his defensive ability. Porzingis has impressed with his mobility, playmaking in both the post and on the perimeter, and scoring. Krejci, with his scoring and playmaking. In a win over Georgia, Krejci had 18 points and five assists in just 21 minutes, which has Hawks fans excited to see how he will perform moving forward.
Our own Rohan Raman gave details on how to watch the Czech Republic and Latvia games today:
"In the opening slate today, there are two games that Hawks fans should be especially interested in. Krejci will be part of Czechia's game against Portugal at 7:45 am EST while Porzingis will lead the Latvia squad in a matchup with a Turkish team led by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
When: Wed, August 27th
Time: 7:45 am ET (Czechia vs Portugal), 11:00 am ET (Latvia vs Turkey)
Location: Xiaomi Arena (Riga, Latvia)
TV: Courtside 1981 via DAZN"
Here’s more in-depth coverage on daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
