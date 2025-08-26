Hawks Notes: Atlanta Eager About Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, Hawks Single Game Tickets, ESPN trade rumors
The Atlanta Hawks have a potential All-Star duo in both Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who have shown the ability to be good together when healthy. The last two seasons, however, have been cut short due to injuries with the duo, as Young dealt with a broken finger on his shooting hand, and Johnson dealt with a fractured wrist and torn labrum. This hasn't held them back from showing potential together as they helped lead the Hawks to the In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Finals last season.
One of the main takeaways we had last season, was that the Hawks were a top five seed in the Eastern Conference before Jalen Johnson went down with a torn labrum last season, in January. This has led the Hawks front office to be eager to see how well the duo could be together for a full season and to see how far they could go potentially in the future if they like what they see going forward.
In the 2023 season, Johnson averaged 16 points per game, 3.6 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 51% shooting from the field to go with 19 double-doubles. In the 2024 season, Johnson saw a jump as he averaged 18.9 points per game, five assists,10 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and one block per game on 50% shooting from the field.
Before Johnson's injury, he looked like he was on the verge of being an All-Star as he was averaging 18.9 points per game, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Johnson's five assists were a career high for him and among the best at his position in the NBA, and Trae was the leader in the NBA for assists per game at 11.6 per game as well as total points scored off assists at 2,191 total. Young averaged 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, which led him to become an Eastern Conference All-Star.
Based on the team put around Young and Johnson, it's becoming more significant for fans and media to have high expectations for the Hawks this upcoming season, but what should the individual expectations be for both players? To me, Young should make one of the All-NBA Teams, be an Eastern Conference All-Star, and have the Hawks as a top five to three seed in the Eastern Conference while leading the NBA in assists again. Johnson should focus on becoming an All-Star with consistent high-level play and prioritize staying healthy as best he can so that we can see how far the Hawks can go this season with the duo actively playing with each other.
Here’s more in-depth coverage on daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
Hawks Tweets for today:
