Hawks Officially Announce The Signing Of Luke Kennard
The Atlanta Hawks announced today that they have officially signed Luke Kennard. Earlier this week, the Hawks announced the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
“We’re excited to add Luke to our group,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “Luke is a great connector. He’s an elite shooter and proven playmaker with a high basketball IQ and team-first mentality. He fills multiple needs for us, and we believe he’s going to make our team better.”
In 65 games (11 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, Kennard notched 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action (.478 FG%, .433 3FG%, .895 FT%). The newly-signed Hawk has shot .400%-or-better from three-point land in each of his past five seasons, the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.
Kennard owned 27 games with 10-or-more points this past season, including four games with 20-or-more points. He netted a career-high tying 30 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, including a 7-9 clip from deep, in a win over the Utah Jazz on March 12. The 6-5 guard registered a .522% clip from corner threes during the 2024-25 season, ranking in the 95th percentile for all combo guards, per Cleaning the Glass, while his .433% mark from three-point territory ranked ninth in the NBA last season.
The Duke product dished out 215 total assists this past season, the most assists in a single season in his career. He handed out a career-best 11 helpers in a win at Portland on Nov. 10.
Entering his ninth NBA season, Kennard has appeared in 460 games (121 starts), owning career averages of 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.4 minutes (.457 FG%, .438 3FG%, .881 FT%). The Middletown, Ohio, native owns the highest three-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr (.454 3FG%) and Hubert Davis (.441 3FG%). He led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23, becoming just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in three-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons, joining Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.
Drafted by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kennard has suited up for the Pistons, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He has seen action in 28 career playoff games (two starts) across four postseasons, notching 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 19.3 minutes (.484 FG%, .440 3FG%, .833 FT%). His .440% mark from beyond the arc is the fifth-highest postseason clip amongst all active players.