Hawks vs Bucks: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Today's Game
The trade deadline has passed and now the final stretch before the All-Star Break begins. Atlanta plays their final home game before the All-Star Break tonight when they host the Milwaukee Bucks, the first time the Hawks have faced the Bucks since their matchup in the NBA Cup Semifinals. After losing a heartbreaker to the Spurs on Wednesday, Atlanta could really use a win tonight against Milwaukee, who has lost five of their last seven games coming into tonight.
A big question coming into tonight is if the Hawks or the Bucks are going to have their recently acquired players. Milwaukee made one of the biggest moves of the deadline by acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards, but it is unclear if he is actually going to make his Milwaukee debut tonight. Atlanta moved De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Cody Zeller for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Terance Mann, and Bones Hyland. Atlanta has announced all of the trades, but it is still unclear if any of those guys will play tonight vs Milwaukee. It will be tough to project the rotations tonight, especially for Atlanta.
Game Preview
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 28th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Milwaukee is currently 12th in PPG, 7th in FG%, 16th in 3PA, 2nd in 3P%, 12th in FTA, 20th in rebounding, and 11th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Bucks are 8th in points per 100 possessions, 3rd in effective field goal percentage, 6th in turnover percentage, 30th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 18th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Bucks rank 14th in PPG allowed, 3rd in FG% allowed, 26th in 3PA allowed, and 10th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Milwaukee is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 9th in effective field goal percentage.
Trae Young has had three straight 30 point games coming into tonight and was near perfect in the second half of the loss to the Spurs. Young has a lot on his shoulders with Johnson out but he has been playing really well as of late.
Speaking of playing well, Dyson Daniels has not just been playing well on defense, but he has been a good offensive player for the Hawks over the past few games. He had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists vs the Spurs on Wednesday. He will be the guy guarding Damian Lillard tonight and has done a good job vs Lillard in two games.
Zaccharie Risacher continues to get better, but had a rough night shooting the ball on Monday. Risacher had put together some strong performances scoring leading up to Wednesday's performance and he continues to not turn the ball over.
De'Andre Hunter had started the past two games at power forward for the Hawks, but he was traded to Cleveland yesterday. Will the Hawks turn to Dominick Barlow tonight? If Georges Niang is available, could he start? Could it be Vit Krejci? Let's see who is available tonight.
Onyeka Okongwu is coming off of the best game of his career. He had 30 points on Monday, as well as 12 rebounds and five assists. Okongwu is going to have a tough matchup tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Hawks bench is going to be tough to figure out until we know if the newly acquired players will play. Having LeVert, Mann, and Niang available would be huge for this team and give them pieces that they needed. The bench has been very poor for the Hawks lately and these guys would help.
Injury Report
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Clint Capela (personal reasons) is out.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Bucks are seven point favorites tonight and the over/under is set at 243.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Dominick Barlow
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Bucks
G-Damian Lillard
G- Andre Jackson Jr
F- Taurean Prince
F- Giannis Antetokounmpo
C- Brook Lopez
