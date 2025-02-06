Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
While the focus in the NBA today was the trade deadline, there are actual games still yet to be played today and tomorrow. The Atlanta Hawks were a team that made some moves today and they have a game tomorrow night vs the Miwaukee Bucks. Ahead of tomorrow night's game, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Clint Capela (personal reasons) is out. Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin are also out.
A couple of things here. The trades that the Hawks made today have not been announced so whether the players they acquired (Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Terance Mann, and Bones Hyland) will be able to play is still unknown at this time. If they are able to play, it would be a huge help to the Hawks and their depth if those guys are able to play. Two of the players they reportedly traded, Cody Zeller and Bogdan Bogdanovic, are off the injury report.
After playing his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic signed with the Hawks ahead of the 2020-2021 season and was a part of a Hawks team that was two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. He had one of the best seasons of his career in helping the Hawks reach the conference finals vs Milwaukee, averaging 16.4 PPG on 44% shooting from three, a career-high for Bogdanovic. He signed a four-year $68M extension in March of 2023 and has two years remaining on his current deal, with a team option for the 2026-2027 season. He is owed $16M next season and if his team option is picked up, he will be owed $16M for the 2026-2027 season.
Over the course of his career in Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 PPG on 44% shooting from the field and 38% from three. He finished 6th in Sixth Man of the Year voting following the 2021-2022 season and finished 5th following the 2023-2024 season. He arguably should have finished higher than 5th last season and if the Hawks had won more games, he likely would have.
After four really consistent years with the Hawks, Bogdanovic's play dipped this year in terms of shooting ability, shooting a career-worst 37% from the field and 30% from three. It became clear that he did not fit with the timeline of this team looking to build around Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. The 32-year-old Bogdanovic has not played in a game for the Hawks since a loss to the Raptors on Jan. 25th.
Mann is going to be an interesting player for the Hawks. He just recently signed a three year $47M extension this past summer and will make $15.5M for the next three seasons. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2028. This season, he is averaging 6.0 PPG in 19.9 MPG and is shooting 45% from the field and 35% from three. He is a career 37.1% three-point shooter. He is an intriguing player who is still young and I want to see what kind of role he will have on the team moving forward.
Hyland has played in 20 games this season and is averaging 7.2 PPG on 39% from the field and 39% from three. He is going to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
De'Andre Hunter is currently having a career season and has been firmly in the running for 6th Man of the Year. He is averaging a career-high 19.0 PPG on 46% shooting from the field and a career-high 39% from three. He has two more years on his contract after this season and is owed $23.3M next season and $24.9M for the 2026-2027 season. He signed a four-year, $95M extension ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
Atlanta moved up in the draft to get Hunter, going from 8th to 4th, while also landing Cam Reddish with the 10th pick. The Hawks hoped that both would be the kind of wing players that they needed around Trae Young, but it never quite worked out that way. Hunter played in 63 games in his rookie season and averaged 12.3 PPG on 41% shooting and 36% from three.
Injuries have been a problem for Hunter in his career with the Hawks and that could be a reason for Atlanta moving him despite his career season. He played in 23 games during the 20-21 season (Atlanta's run to the Eastern Conference Finals), 53 games in 2021-2022, 67 in 2022-2023, and 57 games last season. He has played in 37 of 51 games this season.
LeVert is currently averaging 10.2 PPG on 45% shooting from the field and 40% from three. He has played in 38 games this season and will give the Hawks a scoring option off the bench. Niang is averaging 8.1 PPG this season on 48% shooting from the field and 40% from three. Niang will likely see plenty of time in Atlanta with Hunter being traded and Jalen Johnson out for the rest of the season.
