Hawks vs Grizzlies: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Preseason Matchup
The Atlanta Hawks weren't able to win their first game of the preseason against a tough Rockets lineup, but they should have an easier go of things tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis got blown out by the Celtics, 121-103, and Boston isn't an especially deep team. However, that isn't to say this game will be easy for the Hawks.
How do the two teams matchup?
Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, and Santi Aldama all had great games for Memphis in their preseason loss to Boston, and it's probable that the Hawks will see all three of those players again tonight. The Grizzlies also do an excellent job of maximizing their roster depth, so it's highly likely that one of their less-heralded guys will have a great game against the Hawks tonight. Even so, the Hawks should feel confident about their chances to get their first win of the preseason circuit.
Against a massive Rockets lineup, Jalen Johnson finished with 11 points, two steals, and two blocks on 62% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range. No one on the Hawks has his unique blend of athleticism, two-way play and physicality. In one sequence, he blocked Josh Okogie's shot, ran the length of the court and bodied Amen Thompson before converting the and-one layup attempt.
This was an excellent display of why the Hawks' front office is so high on him. As long as he stays on the court, expect more highlight-worthy sequences to come. Trae Young also had a great game, putting up nine points and eight assists in only 18 minutes of action. The Hawks' depth and new signings really flashed against the Rockets as well. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 13 points while playing great perimeter defense and Luke Kennard's shooting instantly translated to his first appearance for the Hawks.
In the first half against the Rockets, Atlanta used nine players in their main rotations. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis were the starters while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Luke Kennard, and Keaton Wallace came off the bench.
Will any of that change tonight? You can never really guess what a head coach is going to do in the preseason, and Quin Snyder could decide to experiment with different players playing alongside each other. Will Mouhamed Gueye get more first-half run? What about Vit Krejci or Asa Newell? Those are players who could see some real run at times this upcoming season and play with the top eight or nine guys. Keep an eye out to see if things change in the first half or if Snyder keeps it the same.
One of the big questions about the Hawks coming into the season was about what happens with the playmaking and shot creation when Trae Young is not on the floor. On Monday night, Nickeil Alexander-Walker got the first crack at the backup point guard minutes and shared the floor with Daniels and Kennard, the other two playmakers the Hawks are taking a look at. Keaton Wallace also got minutes in the first and second half.
Will Snyder keep things the same on Saturday night? Will Wallace see more minutes in the first half? This is going to be a key storyline at the beginning of the season for Atlanta.
It is never wise to overreact to one preseason game, but it could have been a much better night for Zaccharie Risacher. Last year's No. 1 pick was 3-9 from the field and 1-6 from three in Monday night's game and for someone who ended last season shooting the ball well, it did not go well for him against Houston.
Again, this is the preseason and Risacher is still a very young player, but Hawks fans are going to want to see him hit some shots and have a more encouraging performance tonight.
How to Watch
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tip-off time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
Where to Watch: Fanduel Sports Southeast
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be favorites on the road tonight, as they are currently 4.5-point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.
Projected Starting Lineups (Note: It is the preseason and the starting lineup could be anything):
Hawks:
G - Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Kristaps Porzingis
Grizzlies
G- Javon Smalls
G- Cedric Coward
F- Jaylen Wells
F- Santi Aldama
C- Lawson Lovering
Injury Report
Unlike the regular season, NBA teams are not required to share injury reports for preseason games.
