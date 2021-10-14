Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Everything You Need To Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks preseason game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they start their journey towards another playoff run. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: Hawks -11.5

Moneyline: ATL -901, MIA +500

Total O/U: 215.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

