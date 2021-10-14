Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Everything You Need To Know

Hawks vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks preseason game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they start their journey towards another playoff run. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: Hawks -11.5
Moneyline: ATL -901, MIA +500
Total O/U: 215.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
