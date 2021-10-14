Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Everything You Need To Know

    • October 14, 2021
    Hawks vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

    © Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

    The Hawks host the Heat in their final preseason game.
    Author:

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks preseason game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they start their journey towards another playoff run. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    No image description

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

    Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -11.5

    Moneyline: ATL -901, MIA +500

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at American Airlines Arena.
