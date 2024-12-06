Hawks vs Lakers: Spread and Final Score Predictions
The hottest team in the NBA is back at home tonight and looking to extend their five-game winning streak. The Atlanta Hawks face the Los Angeles Lakers and it may turn out to be a very shorthanded Lakers team when tipoff rolls around.
Los Angeles has already ruled out Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. The notable name on the injury report is LeBron James, who is questionable for tonight's game due to left foot soreness. If the Lakers don't have LeBron, they are going to face an uphill battle tonight. It does not mean they can't win, because the Hawks were in a similar situation vs Dallas just recently, but the Lakers are not playing well right now. They lost by 41 points to the Heat on Wednesday night and 29 points vs Minnesota on Monday. Overall, they have lost six of their last eight games.
The Hawks meanwhile have been rolling. They have won five straight, including wins over Cleveland (twice) and Milwaukee. They are playing really well right now and are healthier than the Lakers.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%, 6th in FTA, 25th in turnovers, and 5th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 9th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 13th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 22nd in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Lakers come into tonight's game 17th in PPG, 10th in FG%, 27th in 3PA, 20th 3P%, 3rd FTA, 27th in rebounding, and 7th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, LA is 12th in points per 100 possessions, 14th in effective field goal, 7th TOV%, 23rd in ORB%, and 1st in free throw rate.
Defense is where the issues for the Lakers have been. The Lakers are 22nd in PPG allowed, 30th in FG% allowe, 15th in 3PA allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Lakers are 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 26th in effective field goal percentage.
Trae Young is averaging 20.7 PPG and 12.0 APG (leads the league) coming into tonight's game. The biggest thing you can criticize about Young's game this year is that he is not shooting the ball well. Young is shooting 38% from the field and 30% from three this season, but if he starts shooting well, watch out. He has been a great facilitator this year and could have a big game against what has been a poor Lakers defense.
Dyson Daniels only scored nine points in Wednesday's win vs Milwaukee, but defense is where he makes his biggest impact. HIs intensity has rubbed off on his teammates and has led the surge the Hawks have had on defense. I suspect Daniels will guard D'Angelo Russell tonight.
Zaccharie Risacher has scored in double-digits in five straight games and has shot 50% from three in four of his past five games. The three-point shooting has been the toughest thing for Risacher so far, but he is starting to shoot it better on top of playing good defense.
Jalen Johnson is averaging 20.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season and seems to be getting better and better each game. He scored 23 points on 10-19 shooting vs the Bucks on Wednesday and also had 13 rebounds and five assists.
Clint Capela is going to have a tough assignment tonight with Anthony Davis. Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA this season and is averaging 26.9 PPG and 11.3 RPG. If James is indeed out, the Hawks can't let Davis have a monster night and win the game on his own.
The Hawks bench has been the catalyst of the five-game winning streak. De'Andre Hunter is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 18.7 PPG off the bench and shooting 40.8% from three. Bogdan Bogdanovic is coming off of a 15 point game on Wednesday and Onyeka Okongwu played one of his best defensive games of the year. Kobe Bufking only plays around 12 minutes or so per game, but he is starting to get more comfortable
Defense and the Hawks bench depth have been what has guided them to this five game winning streak and they are going to be the healthier team in this game. Atlanta cannot allow the Lakers role players to have big games. In the loss to Dallas, the Mavericks were missing Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson, but got big nights from Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Naji Marshall. They can't allow guys like Russell, Dalton Knecht, or others to get hot shooting. The defense for the Hawks has been very good lately so there is some belief they are turning a corner.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 5.5 point favorites vs the Lakers tonight and the total is set at 232.
Prediction
If James is out tonight, I have a hard time seeing the Lakers win this game given the way the Hawks are playing, but his status is up in the air. These two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions right now, with the Hawks trending upward and the Lakers trending downward. If Los Angeles can get big nights from guys like Knecht, Russell, and Hachimura, they can win the game. I think the way Atlanta is playing is real though and they continue their forward momentum tonight with a win.
Final Score: Hawks 123, Lakers 107
