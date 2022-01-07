Hawks at Lakers Game Day Information

Hawks vs. Lakers: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chanes. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers
Date: Friday, January 7, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Location: Crypto.com Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Lakers Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Lakers Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA
Odds
Spread: LAL -3
Moneyline: ATL +120, LAL -143
Total O/U: 226.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
