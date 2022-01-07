Hawks at Lakers Game Day Information

Skip to main content
Hawks vs. Lakers: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Lakers (20-19) host the Hawks (17-20).

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chanes. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Lakers Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Lakers Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA

Odds

Spread: LAL -3

Moneyline: ATL +120, LAL -143

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Mar 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) battles for a rebound during the fourth quarter at Staples Center.
