Hawks at Lakers Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chanes.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Lakers Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Lakers Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA

Odds

Spread: LAL -3

Moneyline: ATL +120, LAL -143

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

