2026 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Land Duke Forward Who is Drawing Paolo Banchero Comparisons

The Atlanta Hawks have played one of the most challenging schedules in the NBA from a logistical standpoint. They have played 16 road games compared to just 11 home games. Atlanta is already without star point guard Trae Young and has missed center Kristaps Porzingis as well.

A record of 15-12 is not good enough (or bad enough) to be near the top of the lottery odds, but thanks to a big draft night trade this past summer, the Hawks own the New Orleans Pelicans' first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee). You know who has the second-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery with a 5-22 record? It is the Pelicans.

In the latest mock from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks land Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the second pick and Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with the 17th pick.

2. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Paolo Banchero

"In three consecutive wins against Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State, Cam Boozer averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 57.7 percent shooting.

He continues to produce in the paint using his strong frame, footwork, touch and the instincts that tell him when to be patient and how to counter. However, it's the 16 threes (10 games), drives past closeouts, pick-and-roll ball-handling and obvious passing IQ that separate Boozer. His perimeter game gets sharper every year. His scoring versatility remains unmatched for a big.

There are still going to be evaluators who question whether his dominance can translate, mostly because of a lack of vertical explosion. But that just seems like overthinking at this point.

Boozer compensates in so many other ways with his strength, feel and skill, and his rapidly improving shooting and face-up game should help ease concerns over athletic limitations around the basket."

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

Position: SG | Size: 6'6", 180 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Max Christie

"Opinions are still being formed on Keaton Wagler, who was off scouts' radar entering the season. He has their attention now with 6'6" size, a smooth shooting stroke, nifty ball-handling skills and a knack for improvising.

After a season-high 23 points against Ohio State, Wagler put together a 19-point, 10-assist line against Nebraska that highlighted his effortless range and high-level passing/ball-moving IQ.

His lack of explosion and burst raises questions about what will translate to the NBA. However, he's still getting to spots off shifty change-of-direction, and he's flashed enough finishing adjustments to ease concerns over his 180-pound frame and limited athleticism.

Positional size, tight handles, strong shooting indicators and good decision-making suddenly have Wagler in the one-and-done conversation."

Boozer is off to a great start this season, and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

